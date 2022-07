The world’s greatest eater will limp bravely into battle in the sport’s premiere event on Monday, July 4th. Joey Chestnut shocked the competitive-eating community on Friday when he hobbled into Hudson Yards in New York City on crutches during the official weigh-in before the 2022 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest — a 4th of July tradition on Coney Island.

