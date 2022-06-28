MINK Update 6-28-22

Donald “Don” Otto Nees – age 90 of Higginsville, MO passed away Thursday morning, June 9, 2022, at Meyer Care Center in Higginsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Immanuel Lutheran School in Higginsville in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM, Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Higginsville. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the church. Burial at a later date at Cowgill Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Family Funeral Home in Polo (660) 354-2214. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.

HIGGINSVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO