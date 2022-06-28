ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, MO

MINK Update 6-28-22

northwestmoinfo.com
 3 days ago

-Clarinda scored twice in the first inning, and held a 2-1 lead going into the bottom of the 7th when St. Joe exploded for a four run frame to grab a 5-2 advantage. The A’s made it interesting late with a two-run 9th to...

www.northwestmoinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Excelsior Springs Man Killed In Wednesday Evening Collision

An Excelsior Springs man lost his life Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle accident in Ray County. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 56-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Randy D. Owens was driving a 2001 Chevy S-10 on Missouri Route 10 at Route M at 5:38 P.M. Wednesday when he began to slow and his vehicle was hit from behind by a 2008 Buick Enclave being driven by 46-year-old Richmond resident Michele L. LeMatty.
RAY COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Napoleon, MO Man Struck By Pick Up

An elderly Napoleon, Missouri man was struck by a pick-up truck that was trying to avoid another vehicle Tuesday night. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says the string of events happened at 13738 Pleasant Prairie Road in Lafayette County at 8 P.M. Tuesday when a 17-year-old Wellington male was driving a 1995 Chevy Silverado northbound on Pleasant Prairie Road and met an uninvolved vehicle on a hill crest.
NAPOLEON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

A Community Responds

It’s been a difficult week for folks in parts of North Missouri. As most have seen or heard by now, the Amtrak Southwest Chief train was in the middle of its regular cross-country route on Monday, that typically stops in Kansas City and La Plata before heading on to Chicago, when it tragically struck a truck and derailed near Mendon, MO in Chariton County.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Donald “Don” Otto Nees

Donald “Don” Otto Nees – age 90 of Higginsville, MO passed away Thursday morning, June 9, 2022, at Meyer Care Center in Higginsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Immanuel Lutheran School in Higginsville in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM, Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Higginsville. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the church. Burial at a later date at Cowgill Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Family Funeral Home in Polo (660) 354-2214. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
HIGGINSVILLE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chillicothe, MO
City
Nevada, MO
State
Nevada State
Local
Missouri Sports
Chillicothe, MO
Sports
northwestmoinfo.com

Polo Man Injured in Ray County Crash Wednesday

A Polo man suffered injuries in a Wednesday morning crash in Ray County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 9:13 Wednesday morning on Route D, east of Mays Road, as 44-year-old Jeremy S. Gurwell headed eastbound. Troopers report 22-year-old Polo resident Tayler J. Harrah was towing...
RAY COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy