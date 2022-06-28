ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

SPAM returning to the menu at Rutter’s

By Avery Van Etten
abc27.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Would you like some SPAM with that mac and cheese? Rutter’s, headquartered in York, announced on Tuesday that SPAM is returning to its menu through August. Rutter’s SPAM featured menu items will...

www.abc27.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Lancaster Fine Wine & Good Spirits reopening

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has announced that the Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 252 N. Queen St., Lancaster, will reopen for business at 9:00 a.m. Friday, July 1. The Queen Street Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be open from 11:00 a.m. to...
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New Berks store offers curios, 'upcycled' furniture, more

JEFFERSON TWP. - Ginny Usher’s life has had an eclectic quality. A career hairstylist, she also is an avid furniture painter and sign maker. Born and raised in Kansas, she moved to Pennsylvania 10 years ago. That broad-ranging vibe can be found in The Purple Pelican, a store Usher...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Cocoa Packs facility breaks ground

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — Cocoa Packs, a nonprofit group that assists children with food insecurity, held a groundbreaking on a new facility Thursday afternoon. The Hershey-based group is building the new 20,000-foot facility on Main Street in Hummelstown, Dauphin County. The goal of the new facility is to house all...
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
York, PA
Lifestyle
City
York, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
iheart.com

Wawa Chain Plans 40-Store-Expansion In Central Pennsylvania

>Wawa Chain Plans 40-Store-Expansion In Central Pennsylvania. (Lancaster Co., PA) -- Wawa is planning to double its store count in the next three to five years with up to 40 stores planned in the region. The convenience store company says one store is planned for East Pennsboro Township in Cumberland County. Each new store employs an average of up to 40 people. Currently, there are 17 Wawa locations in Lancaster and Berks counties.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

PrimoHoagies Officially Opens in Schuylkill County

PrimoHoagies opened their new location in Saint Clair on Tuesday. The location officially opened with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday morning with the first 100 customers receiving a free hoagie. PrimoHoagies, known for its gourmet hoagies with high-quality meats and cheeses piled high on fresh-baked rolls. The franchise location is...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
travelexperta.com

Restaurants Near Strasburg Railroad: Hershey Farm Restaurant

Why do trains and railroads bring out adventure feelings in people? What is it about them? Strasburg Railroad is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Lancaster, PA. A historic railroad with one of the oldest steam train in the world that showcases the history of railroads in America and you get the chance to see the countryside of Pennsylvania. That’s why I decided to write my experience, here you’ll find things to do and a restaurant near Strasburg Railroad.
STRASBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Spam#Mac And Cheese#Macaroni And Cheese#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Hormel Foods
susquehannastyle.com

Meet Mackenzie Bender of Spooky Nook Sports

Growing up in Lancaster County, Mackenzie Bender has actively been involved in her community since her days as a student at Hempfield High School. After graduation, Mackenzie went on to attend Shippensburg University where she earned a degree in Business Management. During her time at Shippensburg, she was a known leader throughout campus. In her junior year, she worked to start a Mini-THON fundraising effort, which raised more than $30,000 under her direction in the fight against childhood cancer. As recognition for these efforts and more, she received the Raider Legacy Award before graduating for her lasting impact on the college.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Primo Hoagies opens first Schuylkill County location

ST. CLAIR, Pa. - Primo Hoagies has opened its first Schuylkill County location. The new restaurant held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting Tuesday in the Coal Creek Plaza shopping center off of Route 61 in St. Clair. The new store, with 22 employees, gave away its Italian specialty sandwiches to...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

After two year hiatus, Carlisle Summerfair returns

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle’s Summerfair is back in person after a two-year break due to COVID-19. This year’s event is scaled down, but several activities, including Wednesday’s Peanut Carnival, are back in full swing. Kids from age three to age 10 spent the morning playing games, to win as many peanuts as possible.
CARLISLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Restaurant owner says Ranch House near West Lawn will reopen

SPRING TWP., Pa. - The Ranch House restaurant near West Lawn, a Berks County staple that closed in April, will reopen under new owners, according to a Facebook post. Massimo Caloiero, owner of The PourHouse American Grille in Fleetwood, said in a Facebook post Monday that, “Now that it’s official: Lilli’s Ranch House coming soon! Stay tuned for updated progress.”
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wkok.com

Evangelical Closes on Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive Purchase

SELINSGROVE – Evangelical Community Hospital has officially closed on its purchase at 21 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive. The hospital announced this Thursday, after saying in March it had entered negotiations to purchase the property. Evangelical says the facility is currently home to SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical’s Selinsgrove practice, the...
SELINSGROVE, PA
lebtown.com

July First Friday will bring a Beach Bash to Downtown [Paid Press Release]

This post is paid advertising by Mondays Market, CLA, Downtown Lebanon, and Penn State REACH. This Friday will bring a BEACH BASH of summer fun to First Friday. We will have yard games, food trucks and live music as well as our “Stuff the Bus” Event. In collaboration with Monday’s Market, Downtown Lebanon, Penn State REACH, Community of Lebanon Association and the Lebanon Musicians, July’s First Friday will offer an array for fresh food, health activities, local crafters and more. These festivities will be held at the YMCA Train Depot from 4 to 7 p.m. Don’t miss the Beach Ball drop at 5:30 p.m.!
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Children’s Home of York

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are collecting school supplies for kids in need. The U-Store-It South in Dallastown, York County will be collecting the items all next month for the children’s home of York. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Kristen Walters

Mobile dentist's office coming to multiple Pennsylvania towns

You no longer have an excuse not to go to the dentist. A mobile dental office is coming to multiple Pennsylvania towns. Good oral hygiene is essential for overall health, but access to dental care can be a challenge for many people. That's why United Concordia Dental and Highmark Wholecare are teaming up to provide mobile dental services to young people in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy