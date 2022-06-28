Manchester United's deal for £70m Frenkie de Jong is 90 per cent complete - with Barcelona receiving an initial £55m for Erik ten Hag's No 1 target

Manchester United are closing in on a deal to sign Erik ten Hag's No 1 transfer target Frenkie de Jong.

Sportsmail sources have indicated an agreement between United and Barcelona is for the Holland star is '90 per cent' complete with just the finer details of the deal left to finalise.

It is understood United will pay around an initial £55million to the Spanish club for De Jong. That fee could rise close to £70m.

A complete agreement is still to be found but there is a growing sense that a deal can be struck this week.

De Jong is open to signing for United and agreeing personal terms with the Dutchman is unlikely to be a problem.

De Jong and Ten Hag are understood to have a close relationship from their time working together at the Amsterdam Arena.

Indeed, the lure of a reunion with Ten Hag is described as a major factor in De Jong's willingness to become a United player this summer.

He was initially reluctant to leave Barcelona, but has been persuaded by managers at both ends of the deal that joining United would be a good move.

Ten Hag worked with the Dutch midfielder at Ajax from 2017-19, where the pair won the domestic double and reached a Champions League semi final in 2019.

United initially bid £60m for De Jong, but that offer was turned down as Barca did not want to make a loss on a player they had signed for £65m from Ajax in 2019. They later returned with a bid of £68m, with Barcelona keen to at least break even.

Now the deal may reach as high as £70m as part of a new structuring of the transfer, and could be joined by a host of other Ajax stars - including Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Nicolas Tagliafico, who are all being targeted by United.

De Jong has played 140 times for Barcelona since joining from Ajax, scoring 13 times in his three seasons. His only trophy at the Nou Camp was the Copa del Rey in 2021.