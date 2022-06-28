ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Montgomery County Ranks Among Wealthiest Counties in Pennsylvania

 3 days ago

Image via Bright MLS, Redfin.

Montgomery County ranked among the five wealthiest counties in Pennsylvania and placed among the top 100 in the nation, according to a new report by SmartAsset.

To determine the wealthiest counties, SmartAsset compared all counties in the U.S. across three main metrics: investment income, property value, and per capita income.

Montgomery County placed second in Pennsylvania with a wealth index of 27.96. This put it at No. 95 in the nation.

The county has a $21,871 per capita investment income, which puts it in first place in the state and No. 121 nationwide. Meanwhile, its median home value of $395,463 is the third-highest in the state and lands at No. 195 in the country.

Finally, the per capita income of $86,340 is the second-highest in Pennsylvania and significantly above the state average of $61,700.

For the region, all Philadelphia collar counties ranked among the top five wealthiest counties in Pennsylvania. Chester County was first, Bucks County came in third, and Delaware County placed fourth.

Read more about the wealthiest counties at SmartAsset.

