ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

British wildcard Katie Swan crashes out of Wimbledon despite taking the first set... as she struggles with a thigh injury in defeat to Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk

By Kieran Lynch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

British wildcard Katie Swan has crashed out in the first round at Wimbledon after a three-set defeat to Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk.

The 23-year-old Brit started off brightly by taking the first set, but appeared to struggle with a thigh injury as the match wore on.

Her thigh was heavily taped up and her trainer and doctor both went out on court to see her during the match.

Kostyuk took the second set before getting an early break in the third set which swayed the match in her favour.

Swan battled on resiliantly despite her apparent struggles, and suffered a 4-6 6-4 6-4 defeat.

More to follow...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K7wOI_0gONzuwB00
Katie Swan crashed out in the first round at Wimbledon with a 6-4 4-6 3-6 defeat on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rmkJy_0gONzuwB00
Marta Kostyuk celebrates as she advances to the second round at Wimbledon in three sets
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AB2et_0gONzuwB00
Swan had her thigh heavily taped and seemed to struggle the more the match wore on

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Meet the Girlfriend Of Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios

On Saturday afternoon, tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios stepped on the court for a third round match against No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon. Kyrgios has long be regarded as one of the most talented players in the sports. However, his short temper and on-court antics seemingly always get in the way of his ability to win.
TENNIS
The Spun

Venus Williams Has Incredible Retort To Reporter's Question

One of the biggest surprises at Wimbledon this year is that Venus Williams is competing with Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles tournament. On Friday, Williams and Murray defeated Alicja Rosolska and Michael Venus 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-2 in their opening-round match. Following this match, Williams spoke to reporters about...
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal explains Lorenzo Sonego disagreement after fiery Wimbledon match

Rafael Nadal admits he was “wrong” and has apologised to Lorenzo Sonego after tempers flared in their third-round match at Wimbledon.The Spaniard, who prevailed on Centre Court 6-1, 6-2, 7-6, took issue with the Italian at 4-4 in the third set, meeting at the net to voice his anger.Nadal, who refuted claims of a “spicy” nature to the match, appeared to be irritated as Sonego grunted during points, while the 27th seed whipped up a feverish crowd after a late rally in the third set.Nadal initiated a lengthy debate both at 4-4 in the third and then again after winning...
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Shakira Holds Hands With Son Sasha, 7, In 1st Photos Since Split From Gerard Pique

Heartbreak can feel like a kick to the gut, and there were plenty of those going down on Wednesday when Shakira took one of her and Gerard Piqué’s sons to karate in Barcelona, Spain. The outing marked the first time Shakira, 45, was seen in public since she and Gerard, 35, announced the end of their relationship. In the photos, the “Queen of Latin Music” held the hand of her and Gerard’s seven-year-old son, Sasha, while exiting the karate class. Shakira kept it casual with a “Locals Only” t-shirt, a pair of distressed jeans, and some fashionable sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#First Match#British#Ukrainian
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Tennis Player's Wife Who Went Viral At Wimbledon

Earlier this week, Wimbledon kicked off with very little expectations placed on the American men participating. However, they've come to compete and are shocking the tennis world in the process. One of the American men who have booked their ticket into the third round is Jack Sock - one of the top-ranked Americans over the past few years.
TENNIS
AOL Corp

Fans Are Losing It Over Venus Williams’ Latest Wimbledon Announcement

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Tennis star Venus Williams officially announced her return to Wimbledon. She is set to compete in the mixed doubles alongside Jamie Murray. Fans are stoked by her return—an opportunity to add her first mixed...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Venus Williams makes winning return to Wimbledon alongside Jamie Murray

Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams returned to grand-slam action on Friday night with victory alongside Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles.The 42-year-old bowed out in the second round of the singles at Wimbledon last year and has only been involved in one other match since, which has sparked talk of retirement.But a surprise wild card announcement earlier in the week saw the American back on the London lawn and teaming up with Murray, three years since their siblings Serena Williams and Andy Murray paired up in SW19.And a 6-3 6-7 (3) 6-3 victory over Michael Venus and Alicja Rosolska ensured...
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Here's The Handshake Between Nick Kyrgios, Stefanos Tsitsipas

Every fan watching this Saturday's match between Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas wanted to see their handshake following the final set. Unfortunately, TV cameras cut away from that moment as it was taking place live. On the bright side, a replay was shown shortly after that encounter occurred. Unsurprisingly, it...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

World No 1 Iga Swiatek crashes OUT of Wimbledon in shock third-round defeat as unseeded Alize Cornet ends her 37-match winning run... eight years after stunning Serena Williams at the same stage

Iga Swiatek is out of Wimbledon after the world No 1 couldn't win a record 38th consecutive match, instead losing her invincibility to Alize Cornet. The top seed in the women's draw struggled on the grass of SW19 as Cornet, ranked 37th in the world, won 6-4, 6-2 in one hour and 33 minutes on Court One.
TENNIS
BBC

Wimbledon: Coco Gauff's 'Wookie error' and hotdogs on court 14

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. There's been mixed fortunes for the Brits at Wimbledon so far with some big names bowing out and others causing big upsets. Most of the pre-Championships favourites have had...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

456K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy