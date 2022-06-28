British wildcard Katie Swan crashes out of Wimbledon despite taking the first set... as she struggles with a thigh injury in defeat to Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk

British wildcard Katie Swan has crashed out in the first round at Wimbledon after a three-set defeat to Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk.

The 23-year-old Brit started off brightly by taking the first set, but appeared to struggle with a thigh injury as the match wore on.

Her thigh was heavily taped up and her trainer and doctor both went out on court to see her during the match.

Kostyuk took the second set before getting an early break in the third set which swayed the match in her favour.

Swan battled on resiliantly despite her apparent struggles, and suffered a 4-6 6-4 6-4 defeat.

More to follow...

Marta Kostyuk celebrates as she advances to the second round at Wimbledon in three sets