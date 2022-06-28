ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College insider reveals top Big 12 commissioner candidates were all 'outsiders'

By Nikki Chavanelle about 6 hours
 4 days ago
William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Big 12 appears to have a clear direction for the leadership of the conference following a lengthy search for commissioner Bob Bowlsby’s replacement. SportsIllustrated’s Ross Dellenger revealed the Big 12 is “targeting” Brett Yormark, COO of Jay-Z’s agency Roc Nation. On top of the scoop on the No. 1 candidate, Dellenger also reported that the conference’s other leading applicants were, like Yormark, outsiders in the college sports industry.

Following a trend, the Big 12 Conference was apparently looking for some fresh perspective.

“Over the last two days, a small group of Big 12 presidents interviewed three finalists in Dallas,” Dellenger reported. “None of the final candidates currently work in the college sports industry.”

Last year, the Pac-12 hired George Kliavkoff, a former MGM Resorts sports and entertainment exec. Kliavkoff’s hiring came a year after the Big Ten went with Kevin Warren, a former Minnesota Vikings executive, to replace Jim Delaney.

Big 12 ready to shake up leadership

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced in April that he intended to step down from his role after 10 years with the conference. His exit is impending as the Big 12 finalizes their search for his replacement.

On Monday, the leading candidate’s name finally surfaced – Roc Nation’s Brett Yormark.

Prior to Roc Nation, Yormark spent 14 years working with the Brooklyn Nets and Brooklyn Sports and Entertainment Group. He was a crucial piece in the franchise relocating from New Jersey. While the new potential Big 12 commissioner does not have much college experience, he is the latest Power Five leader to come from the outside.

“Yormark is thought of as one of the more connected and bright executives within the entertainment agency industry,” Dellenger said in his report. “… Promoted in January to COO and president of business operations and strategy. Desiree Perez, CEO of Roc Nation, has referred to Yormark as ‘a fearless leader.’”

The biggest challenge for Yormark, and possibly one that defines his tenure as the Big 12’s commissioner, is dealing with the upcoming realignment. Texas and Oklahoma will be on their way out, leaving in favor of the SEC. Four schools — BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF will be entering via the American Athletic Conference.

Television rights will also be up after the 2024-2025 season, with the Big 12 being one of the last Power Five conferences to be getting a new deal. While the football product is going to take a hit, the addition of the other four schools will up the basketball quality.

On3’s Griffin McVeigh contributed to this report.

