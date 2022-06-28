ESPN releases updated 2023 NFL mock draft with surprising Top 5

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2022 college football season is still a few weeks away, but discussion is already starting about the 2023 NFL Draft. Tuesday morning, ESPN released an updated mock draft — with some surprises atop the board.

The 2023 quarterback class is a strong one, led by reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and fellow 2022 Heisman finalist CJ Stroud. However, Miller doesn’t project a quarterback to go until the No. 5 overall pick when the Atlanta Falcons select Stroud.

Alabama defensive end Will Anderson Jr. is considered the most likely choice to go No. 1 overall, but Miller has a wide receiver going No. 2 with Jaxon Smith-Njigba going to the Chicago Bears. The next wide receiver doesn’t show up until No. 14 overall when Miller project Jordan Addison to the Tennessee Titans.

Here’s Miller’s full mock draft.

Updated ESPN 2023 NFL mock draft

1. New York Jets: Will Anderson Jr., DE, Alabama

2. Chicago Bears: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

3. Houston Texans: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama

5. Atlanta Falcons: CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State

6. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

7. Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

8. Detroit Lions: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

9. Seattle Seahawks: Jaren Hall, QB, BYU

10. New York Giants: Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami

11. Miami Dolphins: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

12. Washington Commanders: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

13. Miami Dolphins (via San Francisco 49ers): Andre Carter II, DE, Army

14. Tennessee Titans: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

15. Cincinnati Bengals: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

16. Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints): Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

17. Las Vegas Raiders: Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

18. New England Patriots: Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU

19. Philadelphia Eagles: Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

20. Baltimore Ravens: Henry To’oTo’o, LB, Alabama

21. Minnesota Vikings: Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

22. Arizona Cardinals: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

23. Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns): Isaiah Foskey, LB, Notre Dame

24. Kansas City Chiefs: Habakkuk Baldonado, DE, Pittsburgh

25. Seattle Seahawks: Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M

27. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

28. Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams): Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama

29. Los Angeles Chargers: Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor

30. Dallas Cowboys: Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon

31. Green Bay Packers: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State

32. Buffalo Bills: Layden Robinson, OL, Texas A&M