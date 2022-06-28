ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

ESPN releases updated 2023 NFL mock draft with surprising Top 5

By Nick Schultz about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ffA5A_0gONzkM900
Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2022 college football season is still a few weeks away, but discussion is already starting about the 2023 NFL Draft. Tuesday morning, ESPN released an updated mock draft — with some surprises atop the board.

The 2023 quarterback class is a strong one, led by reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and fellow 2022 Heisman finalist CJ Stroud. However, Miller doesn’t project a quarterback to go until the No. 5 overall pick when the Atlanta Falcons select Stroud.

Alabama defensive end Will Anderson Jr. is considered the most likely choice to go No. 1 overall, but Miller has a wide receiver going No. 2 with Jaxon Smith-Njigba going to the Chicago Bears. The next wide receiver doesn’t show up until No. 14 overall when Miller project Jordan Addison to the Tennessee Titans.

Here’s Miller’s full mock draft.

Updated ESPN 2023 NFL mock draft

1. New York Jets: Will Anderson Jr., DE, Alabama

2. Chicago Bears: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

3. Houston Texans: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama

5. Atlanta Falcons: CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State

6. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

7. Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

8. Detroit Lions: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

9. Seattle Seahawks: Jaren Hall, QB, BYU

10. New York Giants: Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami

11. Miami Dolphins: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

12. Washington Commanders: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

13. Miami Dolphins (via San Francisco 49ers): Andre Carter II, DE, Army

14. Tennessee Titans: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

15. Cincinnati Bengals: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

16. Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints): Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

17. Las Vegas Raiders: Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

18. New England Patriots: Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU

19. Philadelphia Eagles: Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

20. Baltimore Ravens: Henry To’oTo’o, LB, Alabama

21. Minnesota Vikings: Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

22. Arizona Cardinals: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

23. Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns): Isaiah Foskey, LB, Notre Dame

24. Kansas City Chiefs: Habakkuk Baldonado, DE, Pittsburgh

25. Seattle Seahawks: Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M

27. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

28. Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams): Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama

29. Los Angeles Chargers: Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor

30. Dallas Cowboys: Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon

31. Green Bay Packers: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State

32. Buffalo Bills: Layden Robinson, OL, Texas A&M

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Big Ten Reportedly Wants 1 School More Than Any Other

With the impending addition of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten, everyone wants to know what the next team to join them via expansion may be. But the answer to that one is obvious. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the one school that the Big Ten wants to add more than any other is Notre Dame. The report comes amid rumors that the Big Ten will try to pry more schools from the Pac-12.
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Spun

6 More Schools Mentioned As Targets For The Big Ten

The Big Ten may not be done. This Thursday, bombshell news surfaced saying USC and UCLA are reportedly leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. The rest of the Pac-12 is reportedly blindsided by the move. Will USC's and UCLA's decision spark a ripple effect inside the Pac-12? According to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
State
Texas State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Oregon, IL
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Nfl Draft#American Football#Titans#New York Jets#Texans#Cb#Detroit Lions#New York Giants#Rb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
Army
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Notre Dame Speculation

Jon Wilner dropped a bombshell report this Thursday involving the Pac-12. According to his report, UCLA and USC are planning a move to the Big Ten. This rumored move for UCLA and USC has the college football world questioning how many major conferences will be around in a few years from now. It also has people wondering if Notre Dame can continue to be an Independent.
SOUTH BEND, IN
FastBreak on FanNation

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Legendary NFL Quarterback Jim Kelly Shares Great Health News

While at his 34th annual football camp at Highmark Stadium this week, former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly provided an update on his health. Kelly, 62, dealt with oral cancer for an extended period of time. He eventually won that battle. Speaking to the public at his camp, Kelly revealed that...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Georgia commit, 4-star CB makes commitment

Talented four-star cornerback recruit Kayin Lee committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Lee was previously committed to Georgia, but backed off his commitment in February 2022. Kayin Lee, who is a member of the class of 2023, decommitted from the Bulldogs after former Georgia defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae left for the same position at Miami. Fran Brown is the new Georgia defensive back coach and has earned some big wins on the recruiting trail, but he was unable to keep Lee.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
61K+
Followers
55K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy