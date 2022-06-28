Texas rises to No. 4 in the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

After an impressive run that began with the commitment of Five-Star Plus+ Arch Manning, continued with six Longhorns joining the fold over the weekend, and persisted through Monday with the commitment of New Iberia (La.) Westgate defensive back Derek Williams, the Texas Longhorns’ 2023 class has now risen to the No. 4 spot in the On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings.

Texas entered Monday with the No. 7 class, just behind Clemson and one spot ahead of Penn State. With Williams’ decision, the Longhorns jumped not just the Tigers, but also Georgia and USC to move to the No. 4 spot at this late-June juncture.

The Longhorns currently trail Alabama, Notre Dame, and Ohio State in the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Rankings. Texas has 15 prospects currently committed, while Alabama has seven pledged in its 2023 class. Notre Dame’s 2023 class has 15 commits while Ohio State has 14 prospects committed.

Manning’s decision to join the Texas football program sparked the impressive run for Steve Sarkisian and his coaching staff. Kahuku (Hawaii) linebacker Liona Lefau committed on Saturday, June 25 before Brennan Marion and Kyle Flood went on a tear.

Spring (Texas) Dekaney wide receiver Jonah Wilson joined the fold to start Sunday off before four offensive lineman announced their commitment to Texas. First was Frisco (Texas) Wakeland’s Connor Stroh, who chose Texas over Texas A&M. Then, Mansfield (Texas) Timberview’s Andre Cojoe announced. The two DFW-area linemen were followed by a Central Texas star in Harker Heights (Texas) four-star Jaydon Chatman, who shut things down for the Longhorns. Last but not least and late at night, Melissa (Texas) offensive tackle Trevor Goosby flipped from TCU to Texas to become the fourth trench player to give the Longhorns a verbal pledge.

Texas’ 2022 class was ranked as the No. 5 class in the country according to the On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings behind Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, and Texas A&M. Several high-profile transfers also joined Sarkisian’s program, including Ohio State transfer and Five-Star Plus+ quarterback Quinn Ewers, former Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall, former Wyoming wideout Isaiah Neyor, and one-time Buckeye corner Ryan Watts.