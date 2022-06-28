ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas rises to No. 4 in the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings

By Joe Cook about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w2g0M_0gONzfwW00
(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

After an impressive run that began with the commitment of Five-Star Plus+ Arch Manning, continued with six Longhorns joining the fold over the weekend, and persisted through Monday with the commitment of New Iberia (La.) Westgate defensive back Derek Williams, the Texas Longhorns’ 2023 class has now risen to the No. 4 spot in the On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings.

[Get FOUR MONTHS of Inside Texas Plus for $1]

Texas entered Monday with the No. 7 class, just behind Clemson and one spot ahead of Penn State. With Williams’ decision, the Longhorns jumped not just the Tigers, but also Georgia and USC to move to the No. 4 spot at this late-June juncture.

The Longhorns currently trail Alabama, Notre Dame, and Ohio State in the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Rankings. Texas has 15 prospects currently committed, while Alabama has seven pledged in its 2023 class. Notre Dame’s 2023 class has 15 commits while Ohio State has 14 prospects committed.

Manning’s decision to join the Texas football program sparked the impressive run for Steve Sarkisian and his coaching staff. Kahuku (Hawaii) linebacker Liona Lefau committed on Saturday, June 25 before Brennan Marion and Kyle Flood went on a tear.

Spring (Texas) Dekaney wide receiver Jonah Wilson joined the fold to start Sunday off before four offensive lineman announced their commitment to Texas. First was Frisco (Texas) Wakeland’s Connor Stroh, who chose Texas over Texas A&M. Then, Mansfield (Texas) Timberview’s Andre Cojoe announced. The two DFW-area linemen were followed by a Central Texas star in Harker Heights (Texas) four-star Jaydon Chatman, who shut things down for the Longhorns. Last but not least and late at night, Melissa (Texas) offensive tackle Trevor Goosby flipped from TCU to Texas to become the fourth trench player to give the Longhorns a verbal pledge.

Texas’ 2022 class was ranked as the No. 5 class in the country according to the On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings behind Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, and Texas A&M. Several high-profile transfers also joined Sarkisian’s program, including Ohio State transfer and Five-Star Plus+ quarterback Quinn Ewers, former Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall, former Wyoming wideout Isaiah Neyor, and one-time Buckeye corner Ryan Watts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Talk 860 KSFA

Killeen, Texas Murder from 2017 to Be Featured on TV Next Week

A Killeen, Texas murder from 2017 will make its way to the small screen next week on Investigation Discovery's "Fear Thy Neighbor". The show is in its 8th season and has been airing on Investigation Discovery since 2014. It features true crime stories of neighborhood feuds that turn deadly. Investigation Discovery's website describes the show:
KILLEEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Texas Sports
State
Alabama State
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Harker Heights, TX
City
Austin, TX
KVUE

Mansion catches fire on Lake Travis

AUSTIN, Texas — Local fire crews are working to put out a fire at a residence off of Lake Travis on Tuesday. Lake Travis Fire Rescue, the Oak Hill Fire Department, Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS were all on scene as of 11:10 a.m. on the 16000 block of Chateau Ave.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brennan Marion
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Football#Texas Longhorns#Texas Star#Central Texas#Texas A M#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Clemson#Tigers#Usc#Ohio State#Consensus Team Rankings#Notre Dame
KVUE

Woman shot at while driving home last month, Austin police say

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for help in identifying suspects from a shooting last month. The evening of May 17, police reported to the 5800 block of Alomar Cove on a hot shot call, which is for an incident that is in progress and posing an immediate danger. A woman said a white Chrysler 300 of a newer model began following her on her drive home and eventually fired shots at her.
AUSTIN, TX
KHOU

Who knew America's largest indoor water park was so close to Houston?

HOUSTON — Kalahari Resorts & Conventions is just a short drive from Houston to Round Rock, TX. You can play and stay in one of their one thousand beautiful rooms and suites. To book your Kalahari summer adventure, visit kalahariresorts.com/texas. This content sponsored by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
fox44news.com

Killeen disturbance leads to marijuana, cash seizure

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Killeen Police say a response to a disturbance call led to a further investigation and the recovery of over a pound of marijuana, cash and more. Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it was about 2:00 p.m. Tuesday that officers were sent to the 4500 block of Alan Kent Drive, near the intersection with Gus Drive, on the original call.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

FBI investigating Assembly of Prayer Church in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen's Church Assembly of Prayer Church was raided Thursday morning by the FBI, as confirmed by Special Agent Carmen Portillo. Portillo said she could provide no other details, except to say agents executed "court authorized law enforcement activity." Killeen police also confirmed the investigation. This comes...
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
61K+
Followers
55K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy