Fernando Tatis Jr. was traded from the White Sox at just 17 years old but his initial reaction is one that looks almost comical in hindsight. Though we haven’t seen him on the diamond in the 2022 MLB season, there’s no denying that Fernando Tatis Jr. is one of the superstars in baseball right now — and figures to be for quite a while as long as he can get healthy and stay that way.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO