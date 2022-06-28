ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Wolverine TV podcast: On3 analyst J.D. PicKell weighs in on Michigan, Big Ten, college football ahead of 2022 season

By Clayton Sayfie about 6 hours
Michigan Wolverines football quarterbacks Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy are expected to battle for the starting job in 2022 fall camp. (Photos by Getty Images)

On this episode of TheWolverine.com Podcast, Michigan Wolverines football writer Clayton Sayfie is joined by On3 national analyst J.D. PicKell. The two discuss the Maize and Blue, the Big Ten and college football at large ahead of the 2022 season.

One of the topics discussed surrounded Michigan’s upcoming fall camp quarterback battle. Senior Cade McNamara is the incumbent, with 15 career starts, but sophomore J.J. McCarthy is only getting better and healthier, and will push him throughout the preseason and perhaps into the 2022 campaign.

PicKell shared his thoughts on Michigan’s outlook at the quarterback spot.

“Honestly, it’s hard for me to sit here and say you turn your back on the guy that won you a Big Ten championship and got you to the College Football Playoff. It’s hard for me to say, ‘You got us over the hump; thanks, but no thanks, Cade McNamara, we’re going to let J.J. McCarthy take it.’

“You said something the other day when we were on a phone call. You said, ‘If J.J. McCarthy does end up beating out Cade McNamara, that only means good things for Michigan as a program, because you have a guy who’s developed behind a College Football Playoff caliber quarterback, a Big Ten champion caliber quarterback, and beat him out in fall camp. So if it happens, if it is someone like J.J. McCarthy being QB1 for Michigan, I think it only means good things. I do think that if Cade McNamara is the guy, as well, though, it means good things for Michigan, because it means, ‘We feel confident being more wide open, we still think we can win with someone like Cade McNamara.’

“So, I think the formula is inevitably going to have to be more wide open, but whoever ends up being QB1, Michigan fans should feel assured that it’s the right guy behind center. And if it’s not, I’m sure they’ll be quick to make a change. But I really feel confident that you’re not in a bad spot with either of them. You can win with both.”

Watch or listen to the entire Michigan podcast below.

Here’s why Michigan QBs Cade McNamara, J.J. McCarthy are special

Wolverine TV podcast: Michigan football’s NIL approach, hoops recruiting, more

More details TheWolverine.com Podcast

