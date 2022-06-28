Taking early peek at Buckeyes season-opening showdown with Notre Dame

The Tim May Podcast. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State football season is getting closer to kicking off. And veteran beat writer Tim May is so excited that he can’t help but begin to break down the upcoming college football season.

So on the latest episode of the Tim May Podcast, Tim is previewing the season-opening showdown against Notre Dame. To do that, Tim is joined by Patrick Engel of On3’s Blue and Gold, the home for the best Notre Dame coverage on the internet.

The two reporters break down every angle of the game possible, including where the Buckeyes have their edges, how Notre Dame could shock the Horseshoe in a loud atmosphere and how the kickoff time will impact the game.

How can this season-opening game set the tone for the entire season of college football? Who has the edge on both sides of the ball? Will the Fighting Irish be able to slow down C.J. Stroud and the Buckeyes offense? Will Notre Dame have the firepower to match that offense — or will the new-look Ohio State defense come up big in their first time on the field for a game setting?

You will not want to miss that and plenty more news and analysis and in another edition of the Tim May Podcast. It dives into a behind-the-scenes look at how Ohio State will be challenged in the season-opening game against Notre Dame — and where the Buckeyes might have the early edge with just nine weeks until kickoff.

Check it out in the link below and find more episodes – and all Lettermen Row video content – on our YouTube channel.