Penn State makes top group for pair of four-stars; Lions target calls off commitment date: Newsstand

Derrick LeBlanc.

Penn State football news, notes, and updates for Tuesday include a four-star running back canceling his decision date, two Florida players putting the Lions in their top group, and much more.

Let’s dive into the top tweets and headlines about Penn State and college athletics on June 28.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with Treyaun Webb.

The Jacksonville, Fla., Trinity Christian Academy Class of 2023 running back was set to decide on June 30. However, he tweeted on Monday night that “I Will No Longer Be Committing On The 30th…” without setting a new commitment date.

It means that the On300 member and No. 6 player at his position according to the On3 Consensus rankings could announce today or tomorrow. But, it feels more likely that a player who has committed only to decommit twice so far in his recruitment might want a little bit more time to ensure he’s making the right decision.

Penn State leads in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine over Webb’s other two official visit destinations, Florida and South Carolina. Both schools now have time to close the gap on the Lions before a decision is eventually made.

Staying with recruiting in the Sunshine State, a pair of seniors have put Penn State in their top group.

Kissimmee, Fla., Osceola four-star defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc has a top-three of the Lions, Florida, and Oklahoma. He plans to announce his choice on July 28.

“They have family vibes and the development part is crazy,” LeBlanc told On3 about Penn State. “I love everything about it, great vibes all around.”

The Gators lead in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. But, this is a very tight race.

In other top schools news, four-star Miami, Fla., Gulliver Prep corner Daniel Harris has a top-four of Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State. The No. 39 player in the On300 rankings will announce on July 1st. The Bulldogs are currently the runaway leader in the On3 RPM.

Headlines of the day

What is Success With Honor? | NIL collective looks to be at forefront of college athletics: Engle, Daily Collegian

Notebook: More commitments on the way for PSU: Snyder, BWI

Title IX at 50: How Did Sandy Barbour Do at Penn State and Where Does PSU Rank in the Big Ten?: Poorman, Statecollege.com

Inside Penn State NIL situation with the GM of Success with Honor, Jason Belzer: Carr, BWI

How Fast Did Penn State’s Student Football Tickets Sell Out?: Wogenrich, SI

The weekly rundown: Dead period will be anything but dead for PSU football: Pickel, BWI

Big Ten strength of schedule rankings 2022: Ohio State faces daunting slate, Wisconsin has far easier path: Fornelli, CBS Sports

Report: Penn State to host Butler in 2022 Gavitt Games: Bauer, BWI

Quote of the day

“We launched a collective with about a half a million in the bank. Since then, we’ve raised an additional million dollars plus, which is pretty, pretty substantial. But over the long run, for Penn State to want to compete at the level that it does, we need to continue to drive money into the collective.”

—Jason Belzer of the Success with Honor collective to Thomas Frank Carr on the BWI Daily edition for June 27.