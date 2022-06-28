ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State makes top group for pair of four-stars; Lions target calls off commitment date: Newsstand

By Greg Pickel about 5 hours
 3 days ago
Derrick LeBlanc.

Penn State football news, notes, and updates for Tuesday include a four-star running back canceling his decision date, two Florida players putting the Lions in their top group, and much more.

Let’s dive into the top tweets and headlines about Penn State and college athletics on June 28.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with Treyaun Webb.

The Jacksonville, Fla., Trinity Christian Academy Class of 2023 running back was set to decide on June 30. However, he tweeted on Monday night that “I Will No Longer Be Committing On The 30th…” without setting a new commitment date.

It means that the On300 member and No. 6 player at his position according to the On3 Consensus rankings could announce today or tomorrow. But, it feels more likely that a player who has committed only to decommit twice so far in his recruitment might want a little bit more time to ensure he’s making the right decision.

Penn State leads in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine over Webb’s other two official visit destinations, Florida and South Carolina. Both schools now have time to close the gap on the Lions before a decision is eventually made.

Staying with recruiting in the Sunshine State, a pair of seniors have put Penn State in their top group.

Kissimmee, Fla., Osceola four-star defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc has a top-three of the Lions, Florida, and Oklahoma. He plans to announce his choice on July 28.

“They have family vibes and the development part is crazy,” LeBlanc told On3 about Penn State. “I love everything about it, great vibes all around.”

The Gators lead in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. But, this is a very tight race.

In other top schools news, four-star Miami, Fla., Gulliver Prep corner Daniel Harris has a top-four of Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State. The No. 39 player in the On300 rankings will announce on July 1st. The Bulldogs are currently the runaway leader in the On3 RPM.

Headlines of the day

What is Success With Honor? | NIL collective looks to be at forefront of college athletics: Engle, Daily Collegian

Notebook: More commitments on the way for PSU: Snyder, BWI

Title IX at 50: How Did Sandy Barbour Do at Penn State and Where Does PSU Rank in the Big Ten?: Poorman, Statecollege.com

Inside Penn State NIL situation with the GM of Success with Honor, Jason Belzer: Carr, BWI

How Fast Did Penn State’s Student Football Tickets Sell Out?: Wogenrich, SI

The weekly rundown: Dead period will be anything but dead for PSU football: Pickel, BWI

Big Ten strength of schedule rankings 2022: Ohio State faces daunting slate, Wisconsin has far easier path: Fornelli, CBS Sports

Report: Penn State to host Butler in 2022 Gavitt Games: Bauer, BWI

Quote of the day

“We launched a collective with about a half a million in the bank. Since then, we’ve raised an additional million dollars plus, which is pretty, pretty substantial. But over the long run, for Penn State to want to compete at the level that it does, we need to continue to drive money into the collective.”

Jason Belzer of the Success with Honor collective to Thomas Frank Carr on the BWI Daily edition for June 27.

Comments / 0

 

PennLive.com

Penn State adds another 2023 commitment to its class

Penn State has been red-hot in putting together its 2023 recruiting class across the past couple of weeks, and Tuesday that Nittany Lions added another name to the list. Ryan Backer, a 6-foot-4, 195-pound kicker/punter from Kennett, announced his commitment. He will join the program as a preferred walk-on. “After...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WBRE

New rules in place at Loyalsock Pool

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local pool has created some new rules for swimmers. This comes after years of incidents involving young people. This week, the township began enforcing some new rules to cut down on the problems they’ve been having with teens. The Parks and Recreational Department says they want everyone to […]
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

911 cell tower replaced in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County 911 cell tower was taken down after a 2021 inspection found it needed to be replaced. The towers’ removal cost has jumped about $2,000 since then making the price tag about $11,000 total. The cost will reportedly be covered by the communications budget. A new replacement tower […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Traffic delays in State College expected for road work Thursday morning

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A concrete pour will likely be causing State College drivers some traffic delays as well as a noise disturbance for Thursday. According to Ferguson Township officials, drivers should make plans accordingly as Poole Anderson will be doing the concrete pour at 914 West College Avenue from 3 a.m. to 7p.m. Because […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

The Blonde Bistro Moving to New Location with On-Site Brew House

A Bellefonte-area restaurant is headed to a new location and adding its own craft beer to the menu. The Blonde Bistro owner Ciara Semack confirmed Friday on Facebook that this week she finalized the purchase the former Old Farmhouse Eatery and Brewery building at 226 Nittany Valley Drive in Zion.
BELLEFONTE, PA
wkok.com

Evangelical Closes on Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive Purchase

SELINSGROVE – Evangelical Community Hospital has officially closed on its purchase at 21 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive. The hospital announced this Thursday, after saying in March it had entered negotiations to purchase the property. Evangelical says the facility is currently home to SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical’s Selinsgrove practice, the...
SELINSGROVE, PA
WTAJ

Large 4th of July celebration to kick off in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The “Music in the Park” will step aside on Sunday, July 3, for Brockway’s 56th annual Old-Fashioned Fourth of July celebrations. Brockway’s Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration is the largest non-carnival, family-oriented event of its kind in all of Western Pennsylvania, according to the local Fourth of July Committee. It […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Sports
WTAJ

37th annual car cruise in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The 37th annual Hope Fire Co. car, truck and bike show is set to take place on Independence weekend. The event takes place on Sunday, July 3 and registration starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. It’s the largest car show in the tri-county and is located on […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man posted video of conversations between himself and Sunbury City Officials

Sunbury, Pa. —Despite being told several times by Sunbury Fire Chief Ronald Rupp that he did not want to be on video, police said a man concealed his phone while it recorded the conversation. A witness came forward with the information after police said they discovered video of the conversation on Donald Lee Heilig, 54, of Sunbury’s Facebook page. On the video Rupp could be heard saying to Heilig “I don’t want you recording me” as they spoke on April 15 while standing on N....
SUNBURY, PA
WTAJ

PA Striped Bass Association raising funds to restock Raystown Lake

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Striped Bass Association is seeking help from the community in raising funds to stock more striped bass in Raystown Lake. The Association started to preserve and restock striped bass in the area annually. They currently have over 200 members within their organization helping the mission. Striped bass is considered […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
