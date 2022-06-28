Aliyah Boston takes home Honda Cup as Collegiate Women Athlete of the Year

Andy Lyons | Getty Images

It’s been nearly three months since South Carolina hoisted the 2022 National Championship. Even with the season that far behind them, their star is still racking up award wins. Gamecock forward Aliyah Boston has won the Honda Cup Award given to the best collegiate female athlete.

Boston averaged 16.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. She led the nation in double-doubles last season. Along with her Final Four Most Outstanding Award from the Gamecock’s title run, she also raked in awards to become the Consensus National Player of the Year. The AP also voted her as their Player of the Year for 2021-2022.

Boston became the first basketball player to win the award since 2016 when UConn’s Breanna Stewart took home the honor. Dawn Staley, Boston’s head coach in Columbia, won the award in 1991 as a player at Virginia. Overall, basketball players lead the way in the history of the award with 16 total selections.

The award is won through a voting system involving almost 1,000 NCAA programs. A Board of Directors then voted amongst the Top 3 finalists. Boston won over Florida gymnast Trinity Thomas and Oklahoma softball’s Jocelyn Alo.

“It means a lot. A lot of these women are my role models,” said Boston to AP reporters after her win. “Coach Staley was a past winner. Candace Parker was my role model since I was nine years old. All these women on the stage help each sport they play.”

Boston has continued to be an advocate for women’s sports during her decorated college career thus far. With this award added to her trophy case, she’ll look to add even more hardware when she returns to South Carolina for her senior season run with the Gamecocks.