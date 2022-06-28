ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania Insurance Department Offers Free Academy

By Adam Capotorto

The Pennsylvania Insurance Department is offering a free and valuable opportunity to those seeking a career in the industry.

According to a release by the PA Insurance Department, the Pennsylvania Acting Insurance Commissioner, Michael Humphreys, has announced the department, along with a working group of stakeholder partners, will host the Pennsylvania NextGen Insurance Academy. The registration link is available at insurance.pa.gov/NextGen through July 22, but interested students are encouraged to register before then as limited seats are available.

The NextGen Insurance Academy is an interactive workshop for college students hosted by the Pennsylvania Insurance Department. The aim is to provide students with a comprehensive overview of insurance and connect them with resources to help direct their career paths. The curriculum will be presented by a diverse group of insurance professionals from all sectors of the industry, including government and regulatory agencies, private insurance companies, and consumer advocates.

"The Insurance Department saw the need to connect young people with jobs in the insurance industry and created the Next Gen Insurance Academy to give college students an opportunity to examine more closely the various careers available within the industry," said Humphreys. "The academy allows students the chance to network with industry professionals, learn more about career paths, and determine what direction they want to pursue."

The Pennsylvania NexGen Insurance Academy will be held August 1- 4 in Harrisburg. The academy agenda includes classes such as "Roadmap – From Degree to Insurance Career," "Careers with the State," and a "CAR-B-QUE," where students will observe a controlled car burning and examine ways to identify potential fraud. Industry panelists will also cover hot topics such as InsurTech and Innovation, and students will be offered unique opportunities such as a resume workshop and a capitol tour.

The academy will close on August 4 with a job fair. More than a dozen employers are expected at the event to offer opportunities for internships and full-time positions. Upon completion, participants will earn a Pennsylvania NextGen Insurance Academy Certificate.

"The Next Gen Insurance Academy is a unique opportunity to get hands-on with the various careers within the industry, in fields such as actuarial science, risk management, finance, accounting, public policy, and more," said Humphreys. "These careers are rewarding and vital to helping individuals and families find financial security for their health, homes, businesses and vehicles. We encourage students interested in pursuing employment in these important fields to learn more about them first-hand at the academy, to get a head start in what promises to be a fulfilling experience."

The academy itself is free. A continental breakfast and lunch will be served daily, and parking will be provided each day. More information on the agenda and registration for the Next Gen Insurance Academy can be found at insurance.pa.gov/NextGen.

