It's an annual tradition in Columbus: the Doo Dah Music Fest and Parade allows participants to show off their independence in his or her own way!

As the organizers of the event put it: Everyone is encouraged to celebrate “liberty and lunacy,” and then stick around for some music.

The line up for the parade will begin at noon on Park Street just north of Goodale Street, and the fun will commence at 1:01 p.m.

Angela An , a news anchor on WBNS-TV (Channel 10), will be the "less-than-grand marshal."

The parade route will travel around Goodale Park, making its way to Neil Avenue, West Second Avenue and south on North High Street.

The music festival will take place in Goodale Park, 120 W. Goodale St., with eight live bands on the bill, playing from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

For more information, visit doodahparade.com .

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus' Doo Dah Music Fest and Parade to step off in style July 4 in Short North