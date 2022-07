PITTSBURGH — PNC Bank will close its branch at PNC Park, the home of the Pittsburgh Pirates. "We understand that the Pirates would like to use the space currently occupied by PNC's branch at PNC Park for a future ballpark enhancement project, therefore we made the decision to consolidate the branch with our Three PNC Plaza branch located at 225 Fifth Avenue less than a mile away," the bank said in a statement.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO