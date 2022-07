Superintendent Jon Fernandez Submitted the School Facility Master Plan for the Guam Education Boards Approval. According to GDOE, the ten-year facilities plan was completed with funding and support from the U.S. Department of Interior, the U.S Army Corp of Engineers, and HHF planners, the FMP will be used as a guide for investing approximately $100 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds to address maintenance and modernizations needs throughout Guam’s public school system.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO