Pasco Sheriff Searching For Missing-Runaway 15-Year-Old, Last Seen In Port Richey

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Joseph Capuano, a missing-runaway 15-year-old.

Capuano is 5’7”, approx. 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Capuano was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on June 27 in the Lake Chrise Ln. area of Port Richey.

Capuano was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black t-shirt with black & red Champion slides.

If you have any info on Capuano’s whereabouts, please call the PSO’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at http://PascoSheriff.com/tips .

