ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Richey, FL

Pasco Sheriff Searching For Missing-Runaway 15-Year-Old, Last Seen In Port Richey

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XVfsL_0gONua8a00
Joseph Capuano

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Joseph Capuano, a missing-runaway 15-year-old.

Capuano is 5’7”, approx. 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Capuano was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on June 27 in the Lake Chrise Ln. area of Port Richey.

Capuano was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black t-shirt with black & red Champion slides.

If you have any info on Capuano’s whereabouts, please call the PSO’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at http://PascoSheriff.com/tips .

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 9

Janice
3d ago

are there really this many missing 14-15 years olds between Hudson and holiday? seems like at least once a month or so one runs away(or is taken?). If that's the case.. theyre actually running away.. maybe we need something to help the parents and kids BEFORE it comes to this.. though I'm very concerned it's more sinister then we're being told.. a teenager a month is SOMETHING.. just saying

Reply(4)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Port Richey, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Pasco County, FL
City
Port Richey, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Pasco County, FL
Sports
Bay News 9

Authorities investigating fatal suspect shooting in Safety Harbor

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting by Pinellas County deputies of a car-jacking suspect. It happened Thursday afternoon in Safety Harbor after what police call a multi-county crime spree. Four deputies fired at 43-year old Robert Hubbard, killing him. Authorities said Hubbard car-jacked...
SAFETY HARBOR, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair#Pasco Sheriff#Black Red Champion#Pso#Non Emergency Line#National Headlines#The Free Press
WESH

Missing Florida child, dad found after hours-long manhunt

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office located a missing 2-year-old boy and his father who went missing Thursday around 10 a.m. near the Mercado Drive area of Port Richey. Deputies said the child’s father, 23-year-old Noe Dominguez battered an adult family member at a Pasco...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
fox13news.com

Car crashes into Sunset Grille in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete police are investigating after a car crashed into the corner of a restaurant overnight. The collision occurred after 3 a.m. Friday at the Sunset Grille, located at 2996 Dr M.L.K. Jr. Street North. Police said there were no reported injuries and the cause of...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WESH

Child struck by lightning in Florida, reports say

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue officials say a child was struck by lightning Thursday near a boat ramp in Riverview, according to WESH sister stationWFLA. Fire/EMT units were called to the boat ramp at Williams Park about the injured child. Officials say the child was taken to...
RIVERVIEW, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
123K+
Followers
16K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy