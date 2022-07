The stench produced by Feedback Earth, Inc. has proved to be a costly mistake. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection assessed a $9,520 penalty to the Creeper Hill company for violations of the air pollution control and solid waste regulations. Inspections by MassDEP personnel revealed that the company has generated off-site odors on multiple occasions in late 2021 and early 2022. The company also failed to comply with other requirements in the air permit and the food waste conversion permit, including improper storage of food waste outdoors.

