Texas educators are pushing to remove the word “slavery” from elementary school curriculums and exchanging the word with the term “involuntary relocation,” Radar has learned.The surprising proposal was reportedly made to the Texas State Board of Education by a group of nine educators from throughout Texas, according to the Texas Tribune.But while the nine educators suggested – along with a number of other curriculum changes – to drop the word “slavery” and replace it with the term “involuntary relocation,” the BOE reportedly rejected the proposal and directed the nine group members to revisit the idea.“The board – with unanimous consent...

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO