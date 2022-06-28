ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Capital Gazette mass shooting victims honored at wreath-laying ceremony in Annapolis

By Bob Barnard
fox5dc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A wreath-laying ceremony was held in Annapolis on Tuesday to honor the five journalists and staff killed in a mass shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in 2018. Rebecca Smith, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fishman, and John McNamara were killed on June...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Washington

New Laws Take Effect July 1 in DC, Maryland and Virginia

New laws go into effect in the D.C. area on Friday, July 1, 2022 related to minimum wage, alcohol, gas taxes and more. Here’s a rundown. New Law in Washington, D.C. Minimum Wage Increase: The minimum wage in D.C. will rise from $15.20 to $16.10 per hour for all workers, regardless of employer size. For tipped workers, such as servers, the base minimum wage will increase from $5.05 to $5.35 per hour. Employers of tipped workers must also pay the difference if an employee's tips and base minimum wage do not reach D.C.’s $16.10 minimum wage.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
Annapolis, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
firststateupdate.com

Young Maryland Woman Killed In Camden-Wyoming Accident

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Camden-Wyoming area on Wednesday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto saod on June 29, 2022, at approximately 7:51 a.m., a gray 2004 Pontiac Vibe was traveling eastbound on Willow Grove Road...
CAMDEN, DE
Wbaltv.com

Teenager shot behind home in northeast Baltimore

A teenager was shot in the hip Friday afternoon in northeast Baltimore, police said. City police said officers were called around 4 p.m. to the 4000 block of Erdman Avenue in the area of the Save A Lot store for a reported shooting. Police said a 14-year-old boy suffered a...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Buckley
WUSA9

Police identify 17-year-old shot and killed in Southeast, DC

WASHINGTON — A teenager was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. DC Police officers responded to the 800 block of Yuma Street Southeast around 2:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Once on scene, they found 17-year-old Dennis Simms suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said Simms was neither conscious nor breathing and was later pronounced dead.
SOUTHEAST, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shootings#Capital Gazette#Violent Crime#Fox#Dc#American#Compromise Streets#The U S Constitution#Tx
Bay Net

Calvert Jury Convict Caregiver Of Abusing Elderly Patient

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On June 30, 2022, a Calvert County jury convicted Ilene B. Claggett-Hurley of Owings of 2 counts of Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult, Second Degree Assault, and Reckless Endangerment. The jury deliberated a mere 44 minutes before returning its verdict. The Defendant was the primary...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland State Police to start patrols along Interstate 83 inside Baltimore limits

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Starting Friday, the Maryland State Police will officially begin patrolling Interstate 83 from the Baltimore County line to Fayette Street. The troopers will handle criminal and traffic enforcement on the Jones Falls Expressway and a small portion of President Street. The troopers are part of an effort to bring more state and federal law enforcement support into the city, which is struggling with a shortage of police officers amid a rising crime rate and a competitive labor market.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 23, Charged In Ocean City Triple Stabbing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with a triple stabbing last week on the boardwalk of Ocean City, police said Thursday. Paul Baynard, of Ridgely, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. Baynard was arrested without incident Wednesday in Queen Anne’s County by Ocean City Police detectives working with Maryland State Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force. Officers responded to a fight they witnessed shortly before midnight on June 20 to the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue. There, they found three victims, including a 17-year-old boy. The first victim, an 18-year-old man, was flown to Shock Trauma. The second victim, a 21-year-old man, was flown to Christiana Hospital, and the 17-year-old was transported to an area hospital. All three victims have since been released from the hospitals, police said.
OCEAN CITY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5dc.com

Suspect in nonprofit CEO's murder arrested at Dulles Airport

FAIRFAX, Va. - Authorities have made an arrest in the murder of a nonprofit CEO who was found dead in his Fairfax home. Officers say 33-year-old Joshua Daniel Danehower from Arlington, Virginia was arrested in connection with the murder of Gret Glyer. Police say they found 32-year-old Glyer dead from...
FAIRFAX, VA
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Laments ‘Senseless Act Of Violence Against Law Enforcement’ After Baltimore Officer Dragged By Car

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan weighed in Wednesday after a Baltimore police sergeant was hit by a car during a traffic stop and dragged several blocks, offering his prayers. The officer remains on full life support. “Another senseless act of violence against law enforcement has left a Baltimore Police sergeant fighting for his life,” Hogan tweeted. “The perpetrator must be swiftly brought to justice.” The incident happened Tuesday night shortly after 8 p.m. in the 5200 block of Park Heights Avenue, according to police. The officer had pulled over a car during a traffic stop when, at some point, the driver hit...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy