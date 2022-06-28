Newcastle United move for Reims forward Hugo Ekitike collapses

With the midfielder poised to sign we look at three formations and how the team could look with and without other targets. Erik ten Tag is confident his marquee summer target, Frenkie de Jong, will soon be confirmed as a Manchester United player in what is expected to be a total €85m deal. Given that the midfielder was reluctant to leave Barcelona and is one of Europe’s finest talents, De Jong’s arrival could prove a coup. He is versatile, too. In three seasons at Ajax the 25-year-old operated 12 times as a centre-back, 50 as a defensive midfielder, and 12 in a more central berth. After arriving at Barcelona in July 2019, he again played in central defence (nine times), as a holding player on 36 occasions and a central midfielder 93.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO