‘Wasted’ Kris Jenner gives hilarious speech for Khloé Kardashian’s 38th birthday

By Leah Bitsky
 4 days ago

She’s been keeping up with the kocktails.

A very boozed-up Kris Jenner gave a memorable speech at her daughter Khloé Kardashian’s lavish 38th birthday party that the momager may not remember in the morning.

“I know I’m a little wasted … and a little green, but what I want to say is how much I am so f–king in love with you, Khloé Kardashian,” Jenner, wearing a chic green dress and sparkling jewels, said while holding a dirty martini before breaking out into intense giggles in a video posted to Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Story Monday.

Kris Jenner said she was “wasted” while giving a speech at Khloé Kardashian’s 38th birthday party Monday.
kimkardashian/Instagram

“You are a rock star in my eyes. You are the queen of our family. You are the person who is always looking at the la-,” she said, stumbling over her words.

Jenner, 66, finally managed to say “glass half full” before letting out another cackle and calling the birthday girl “so amazingly beautiful.”

Jenner held a martini as she gushed over the birthday girl.
kimkardashian/Instagram

The matriarch’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, was then seen taking the martini out of her hand and safely placing the glass on the table as she continued to gush over the Good American co-founder.

“So listen, no, I just want to say how much I love you,” Jenner continued with teary eyes, adding, “And I’ve had way too much to drink tonight, but we’re here because we love you. We’re here because you make our heart go pit-pat.”

At one point, Corey Gamble removed the drink from her hand.
kimkardashian/Instagram

As Jenner’s daughters repeatedly asked, “What?” as she slurred her words, a family friend finally stepped in to joke that she would be continuing the speech.

“Because she knows how I feel about you, and I can’t control myself, and I’ve had a couple of drinks,” Jenner admitted.

She hilariously slurred through some of her words.
kimkardashian/Instagram

The camera then pans to Khloé, who was seated across the table laughing uncontrollably at her mom.

The former “Revenge Body” host celebrated her birthday with a lavish dinner party thrown by the momager. Guests at the fête included her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, their kids and her brother, Rob Kardashian. Khloé’s BFF Malika Haqq was also there to celebrate her big day.

Kardashian reacted to her mom’s speech with plenty of laughter.
krisjenner/Instagram

Khloé rocked a skintight latex pink dress for the occasion, while Kim, 41, wore a black leather crop top and matching leather pants.

Later in the evening, the Skims founder posted a photo of three different kinds of cake she was deciding between.

