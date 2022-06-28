ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aston Villa unveil plans to redevelop Villa Park and increase its capacity to 50,000 with the Premier League club looking to make the ground suitable to stage Euro 2028 matches

By Pa Sport, Julian Bovill For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Aston Villa have revealed details of their plan to redevelop the area around Villa Park and increase stadium capacity to over 50,000.

The club have launched a pre-application planning consultation on the plans, which include a new North Stand and improvements to the existing Trinity Stand.

The plans also incorporate commercial areas and a community space, and Villa hope work on the improvements will begin next year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KJ7Fg_0gONsry700
Aston Villa have unveiled plans that would see major improvements take place at Villa Park
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lj3lH_0gONsry700
Aston Villa unveiled the ambitious redevelopment plans for the famous ground on Tuesday

The four-week pre-planning phase is designed to enable local residents and businesses to complete a survey and have their say on the plans.

The redevelopment plans are also in place in attempted bid to ensure Villa Park is one of the grounds used during Euro 2028.

With the FA's host city and ground selection process underway, figures from Villa will be hoping the iconic ground is selected to fixtures.

The minimum seating capacity is currently 30,000, with Villa Park's 42,000 seats already clearing that threshold, but its chances of being selected will of course increase should its facilities, both inside and out of the ground, improve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45vhlN_0gONsry700
The ground's capacity would increase from 42,000 to 50,000 under the unveiled plans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qHiJa_0gONsry700
The club stressed the developments would improve the area surrounding the ground as well as within it 

Villa chief executive Christian Purslow said: 'We want to put Aston Villa and Birmingham on the world stage and hope the redevelopment will support our ambition to host future UEFA matches – especially if the country is successful with a bid for the Euros in 2028.'

The first phase of improvements, should the four-week consultation process pass through, will take place between 2023 and 2025.

Purslow went on to add: 'We are excited to share our vision for Villa Park to become a world-class sporting venue and thriving community destination.

'The redevelopment of the stadium is vital to the club to satisfy growing demand.

'By elevating the hospitality offering at Villa Park, we want to enhance the matchday experience and create a year-round entertainment venue to benefit both the community and our fans.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SRxHf_0gONsry700
Christian Purslow said he was excited for the ground to become a 'world class' sporting venue

