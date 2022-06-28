ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I tried to kill myself twice after Ghislaine Maxwell’s dungeon of hell, says victim – as madam faces 55yrs in jail TODAY

By Adrian Zorzut
The US Sun
 4 days ago
A JEFFREY Epstein survivor has said she tried to kill herself twice after being locked up in Ghislaine Maxwell's 'dungeon of hell' as the convicted sex trafficker faces sentencing today.

Sarah Ransome shared photos of her in a hospital bed after two suicide attempts she blamed on the trauma of being turned into Epstein and Maxwell's "sex toy".

Sarah Ransome said she was a 'sex toy for the entertainment' of Maxwell and Epstein Credit: Netflix
Ransome described Maxwell as the 'Five Star General' who orchestrated the molesting of young girls at Epstein's homes Credit: AFP
Maxwell will be sentenced today by a court in New York Credit: Reuters

In a victim impact statement, Ransome said she was left so distressed she once tried jumping off a cliff into shark-infested water on Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands.

"I was nothing more than a sex toy with a heartbeat and soul used to entertain Epstein, Maxwell and others," she said.

"On one visit to the island, the sexual demands, degradation and humiliation ensued me to try to escape by jumping off a cliff into shark-infested waters.

"I was caught by Maxwell and company moments before jumping.

"At the time, that extremely risky escape seemed more appealing than being raped one more time".

Ransome said coming from a broken home "made me a prime target" for Epstein's sick sexual exploits.

"I have attempted suicide twice since the abuse - both near-fatal," she said, sharing photos of her in a hospital bed recovering from an attempt in 2008 and another ten years later during litigation against Epstein and Maxwell in 2018.

Ransome said Maxwell was the "Five Star General of this enormous, decades-long sex trafficking conspiracy" who deserved no mercy in her sentencing.

She said: "Maxwell is today the same woman I met almost 20 years ago - incapable of compassion or common human decency."

She added: "Sentencing her to the rest of her life in prison will not change her, but it will give survivors a slight sense of justice.

"To Ghislaine I say - 'You broke me in unfathomable ways, to which only you, the almighty God and I were witnesses.

"'But you didn't break my spirit or dampen the internal flame of determination that now burns inside me brighter now than even before!'".

It comes as Maxwell faces sentencing today over her involvement in a disturbing sex trafficking scheme.

The shamed 60-year-old enticed vulnerable teenagers to vile multi-millonaire paedophile Epstein‘s various luxurious properties – with the pair described as “partners in crime”.

In what was described as the “trial of the century”, the jury heard how Maxwell snared and “served up” girls as young as 14 for Epstein – and even joined in the abuse herself.

The prosecutor said Maxwell was a “sophisticated predator who knew exactly what she was doing” who “ran the same playbook again and again and again”.

Maxwell was convicted of five out of six counts of sex trafficking by a jury in December, and today faces sentencing after her lawyers called for a maximum of five years.

Since the verdict in December, Maxwell has been holed up at the notorious Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn – considered one of America’s toughest jails.

The predator was held in solitary confinement for months and was placed on suicide watch and forced to wear a special “smock” before being transferred from a high security unit to a cell shared with other inmates.

In the lead up to her trial, Maxwell’s lawyers repeatedly – and unsuccessfully – tried to persuade the judge to release her on bail, complaining she was enduring a “living hell”.

She sensationally spoke out from her “wretched, dank” prison cell, claiming “creepy” guards watched her as she used the bathroom and that her only company was the rats near to the open sewer drain.

Her lawyers even argued her jail conditions were fit only for fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter, saying her continued imprisonment was “untenable and unreasonable”.

Following her sentencing, it’s understood Maxwell may be sent to a plush prison featuring a running track and even a gardening course.

The low-security FCI Danbury in Connecticut would give Maxwell more freedoms such as a library and even a running track.

Ransome said she tried to commit suicide twice to escape the abuse by Maxwell and Epstein Credit: AFP

