Single-cell transcriptional profiling reveals cellular and molecular divergence in human maternal"“fetal interface

By Quanlei Wang
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlacenta plays essential role in successful pregnancy, as the most important organ connecting and interplaying between mother and fetus. However, the cellular characteristics and molecular interaction of cell populations within the fetomaternal interface is stillÂ poorly understood. Here, we surveyed the single-cell transcriptomic landscape of human full-term placenta and revealed the...

Nature.com

New concept of pulse irregularity for the detection of atrial fibrillation during blood pressure measurement

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is an important factor contributing to the hospitalization burden associated with embolic stroke and heart failure [1]. Hypertension is the major etiologic factor of comorbid AF. Optimal management of blood pressure (BP) is thus important for the prevention of AF [2]. In addition, the early detection of silent AF in hypertensive patients is very important [3, 4]. However, even a detailed assessment using long-term electrocardiographic (ECG) monitoring has limited ability to detect paroxysmal AF [5]. Indeed, the majority of asymptomatic AF patients are diagnosed at annual health check-up examinations.
JAPAN
Nature.com

Comparative transcriptome analysis of Indian domestic duck reveals candidate genes associated with egg production

Egg production is an important economic trait and a key indicator of reproductive performance in ducks. Egg production is regulated by several factors including genes. However the genes involved in egg production in duck remain unclear. In this study, we compared the ovarian transcriptome of high egg laying (HEL) and low egg laying (LEL) ducks using RNA-Seq to identify the genes involved in egg production. The HEL ducks laid on average 433 eggs while the LEL ducks laid 221 eggs over 93Â weeks. A total of 489 genes were found to be significantly differentially expressed out of which 310 and 179 genes were up and downregulated, respectively, in the HEL group. Thirty-eight differentially expressed genes (DEGs), including LHX9, GRIA1, DBH, SYCP2L, HSD17B2, PAR6, CAPRIN2, STC2, and RAB27B were found to be potentially related to egg production and folliculogenesis. Gene ontology (GO) and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway analysis suggested that DEGs were enriched for functions related to glutamate receptor activity, serine-type endopeptidase activity, immune function, progesterone mediated oocyte maturation and MAPK signaling. Protein"“protein interaction network analysis (PPI) showed strong interaction between 32 DEGs in two distinct clusters. Together, these findings suggest a mix of genetic and immunological factors affect egg production, and highlights candidate genes and pathways, that provides an understanding of the molecular mechanisms regulating egg production in ducks and in birds more broadly.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

An analytical workflow for dynamic characterization and quantification of metal-bearing nanomaterials in biological matrices

To assess the safety of engineered nanomaterials (ENMs) and to evaluate and improve ENMs' targeting ability for medical application, it is necessary to analyze the fate of these materials in biological media. This protocol presents a workflow that allows researchers to determine, characterize and quantify metal-bearing ENMs (M-ENMs) in biological tissues and cells and quantify their dynamic behavior at trace-level concentrations. Sample preparation methods to enable analysis of M-ENMs in a single cell, a cell layer, tissue, organ and physiological media (e.g., blood, gut content, hemolymph) of different (micro)organisms, e.g., bacteria, animals and plants are presented. The samples are then evaluated using fit-for-purpose analytical techniques e.g., single-cell inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry, single-particle inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry and synchrotron X-ray absorption fine structure, providing a protocol that allows comprehensive characterization and quantification of M-ENMs in biological matrices. Unlike previous methods, the protocol uses no fluorescent dyes or radiolabels to trace M-ENMs in biota and enables analysis of most M-ENMs at cellular, tissue and organism levels. The protocols can be applied by a wide variety of users depending on the intended purpose of the application, e.g., to correlate toxicity with a specific particle form, or to understand the absorption, distribution and excretion of M-ENMs. The results facilitate an understanding of the biological fate of M-ENMs and their dynamic behavior in biota. Performing the protocol may take 7"“30 d, depending on which combination of methods is applied.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Outcomes of screening for hydroxychloroquine retinopathy at the Manchester Royal Eye Hospital: 2 years' audit

The Royal College of Ophthalmologists has produced guidelines for screening for hydroxychloroquine retinopathy. New imaging modalities had suggested an increased prevalence of retinopathy compared with previous reports. The aim of this study is to identify the real-life prevalence of hydroxychloroquine retinopathy in patients attending Manchester Royal Eye Hospital screening service over a 2-year period using The RCOphth diagnostic criteria.
HEALTH
Deng
Nature.com

Impaired differentiation potential of CD34-positive cells derived from mouse hair follicles after long-term culture

Hair follicle epithelial stem cells (HFSCs), which exist in the bulge region, have important functions for homeostasis of skin as well as hair follicle morphogenesis. Although several methods for isolation of HFSCs using a variety of stem cell markers have been reported, few investigations regarding culture methods or techniques to yield long-term maintenance of HFSCs in vitro have been conducted. In the present study, we screened different types of commercially available culture medium for culturing HFSCs. Among those tested, one type was shown capable of supporting the expression of stem cell markers in cultured HFSCs. However, both the differentiation potential and in vivo hair follicle-inducing ability of HFSCs serially passaged using that optimal medium were found to be impaired, probably because of altered responsiveness to Wnt signaling. The changes noted in HFSCs subjected to a long-term culture suggested that the Wnt signaling-related environment must be finely controlled for maintenance of the cells.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Nature.com

Profiling the total single-cell transciptome using droplet microfluidics

Current high-throughput single-cell methods detect only a small part of the transcriptome. The workflow presented here integrates molecular analysis and droplet microfluidics to derive total transcriptomic atlases that encompass alternative splicing and non-coding transcripts in large numbers of single cells. The utility of this method is demonstrated by analysis of mouse gastrulation and early organogenesis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Saliva changes in composition associated to COVID-19: a preliminary study

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV 2), is usually associated with a wide variety of clinical presentations from asymptomatic to severe cases. The use of saliva as a diagnostic and monitoring fluid has gained importance since it can be used to investigate the immune response and to direct quantification of antibodies against COVID-19. Additionally, the use of proteomics in saliva has allowedÂ to increaseÂ our understanding of the underlying pathophysiology of diseases, bringing newÂ perspectives on diagnostics, monitoring, and treatment. In this work, we compared the salivary proteome of 10 patients with COVID-19, (five patients with mild and five patients with severe COVID-19) and ten control healthy patients. Through the application of proteomics, we have identified 30 proteins whose abundance levels differed between the COVID-19 groups and the control group. Two of these proteins (TGM3 and carbonic anhydrase-CA6) were validated by the measurement of gGT and TEA respectively, in 98 additional saliva samples separated into two groups: (1) COVID-19 group, integrated by 66 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 (2) control group, composed of 32 healthy individuals who did not show any sign of disease for at least four weeks and were negative for COVID-19 in RT-PCR. In the proteomic study there were observed upregulations in CAZA1, ACTN4, and ANXA4, which are proteins related to the protective response against the virus disturbance, and the upregulation of TGM3, that is correlated to the oxidative damage in pulmonary tissue. We also showed the downregulation in cystatins and CA6 that can be involved in the sensory response to stimulus and possibly related to the presence of anosmia and dysgeusia during the COVID-19. Additionally, the presence of FGB in patients with severe COVID-19 but not in mild COVID-19 patients could indicate a higher viral aggregation and activation in these cases. In conclusion, the salivary proteome in patients with COVID-19 showed changes in proteins related to the protective response to viral infection, and the altered sensory taste perception that occur during the disease. Moreover, gGT and TEA could be potential biomarkers of respiratory complications that can occurs during COVID 19 although further larger studies should be made to corroborate this.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Correlative cryo super-resolution light and electron microscopy on mammalian cells using fluorescent proteins

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-37728-8, published online 04 February 2019. The original version of this Article contained errors as a result of a miscalculation in the intensity values required to achieve cryo-super-resolution in vitrified conditions. In the Introduction,. "We found that cryosamples in our setup could be constantly illuminated for...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Investigating water/oil interfaces with opto-thermophoresis

Charging of interfaces between water and hydrophobic media is a mysterious feature whose nature and origin have been under debate. Here, we investigate the fundamentals of the interfacial behaviors of water by employing opto-thermophoretic tweezers to study temperature-gradient-induced perturbation of dipole arrangement at water/oil interfaces. With surfactant-free perfluoropentane-in-water emulsions as a model interface, additional polar organic solvents are introduced to systematically modify the structural aspects of the interface. Through our experimental measurements on the thermophoretic behaviors of oil droplets under a light-generated temperature gradient, in combination with theoretical analysis, we propose that water molecules and mobile negative charges are present at the water/oil interfaces with specific dipole arrangement to hydrate oil droplets, and that this arrangement is highly susceptible to the thermal perturbation due to the mobility of the negative charges. These findings suggest a potential of opto-thermophoresis in probing aqueous interfaces and could enrich understanding of the interfacial behaviors of water.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Deeper insights into long-term survival heterogeneity of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) patients using integrative individual- and group-level transcriptome network analyses

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is categorized as the leading cause of cancer mortality worldwide. However, its predictive markers for long-term survival are not well known. It is interesting to delineate individual-specific perturbed genes when comparing long-term (LT) and short-term (ST) PDAC survivors and integrate individual- and group-based transcriptome profiling. Using a discovery cohort of 19 PDAC patients from CHU-LiÃ¨ge (Belgium), we first performed differential gene expression analysis comparing LT to ST survivor. Second, we adopted systems biology approaches to obtain clinically relevant gene modules. Third, we created individual-specific perturbation profiles. Furthermore, we used Degree-Aware disease gene prioritizing (DADA) method to develop PDAC disease modules; Network-based Integration of Multi-omics Data (NetICS) to integrate group-based and individual-specific perturbed genes in relation to PDAC LT survival. We identified 173 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) in ST and LT survivors and five modules (including 38 DEGs) showing associations to clinical traits. Validation of DEGs in the molecular lab suggested a role of REG4 and TSPAN8 in PDAC survival. Via NetICS and DADA, we identified various known oncogenes such as CUL1 and TGFB1. Our proposed analytic workflow shows the advantages of combining clinical and omics data as well as individual- and group-level transcriptome profiling.
CANCER
Nature.com

Ab initio molecular dynamics free energy study of enhanced copper (II) dimerization on mineral surfaces

Understanding the adsorption of isolated metal cations from water on to mineral surfaces is critical for toxic waste retention and cleanup in the environment. Heterogeneous nucleation of metal oxyhydroxides and other minerals on material surfaces is key to crystal growth and dissolution. The link connecting these two areas, namely cation dimerization and polymerization, is far less understood. In this work we apply ab initio molecular dynamics calculations to examine the coordination structure of hydroxide-bridged Cu(II) dimers, and the free energy changes associated with Cu(II) dimerization on silica surfaces. The dimer dissociation pathway involves sequential breaking of two Cu2+-OHâˆ’ bonds, yielding three local minima in the free energy profiles associated with 0-2 OHâˆ’ bridges between the metal cations, and requires the design of a (to our knowledge) novel reaction coordinate for the simulations. Cu(II) adsorbed on silica surfaces are found to exhibit stronger tendency towards dimerization than when residing in water. Cluster-plus-implicit-solvent methods yield incorrect trends if OHâˆ’ hydration is not correctly depicted. The predicted free energy landscapes are consistent with fast equilibrium times (seconds) among adsorbed structures, and favor Cu2+ dimer formation on silica surfaces over monomer adsorption.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Retraction Note: A novel IgY-Aptamer hybrid system for cost-effective detection of SEB and its evaluation on food and clinical samples

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep15151, published online 19 October 2015. After publication, concerns were raised that the top and bottom panels of FigureÂ 3A appear to be identical. The Authors are unable to provide the original data. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the results and conclusions presented in this Article.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Boosting electrocatalytic CO"“to"“ethanol production via asymmetric C"“C coupling

Electroreduction of carbon dioxide (CO2) into multicarbon products provides possibility of large-scale chemicals production and is therefore of significant research and commercial interest. However, the production efficiency for ethanol (EtOH), a significant chemical feedstock, is impractically low because of limited selectivity, especially under high current operation. Here we report a new silver"“modified copper"“oxide catalyst (dCu2O/Ag2.3%) that exhibits a significant Faradaic efficiency of 40.8% and energy efficiency of 22.3% for boosted EtOH production. Importantly, it achieves CO2"“to"“ethanol conversion under high current operation with partial current density of 326.4"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 at âˆ’0.87"‰V vs reversible hydrogen electrode to rank highly significantly amongst reported Cu"“based catalysts. Based on in situ spectra studies we show that significantly boosted production results from tailored introduction of Ag to optimize the coordinated number and oxide state of surface Cu sites, in which the *CO adsorption is steered as both atop and bridge configuration to trigger asymmetric C"“C coupling for stablization of EtOH intermediates.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Regulation of age-associated insulin resistance by MT1-MMP-mediated cleavage of insulin receptor

Insulin sensitivity progressively declines with age. Currently, the mechanism underlying age-associated insulin resistance remains unknown. Here, we identify membrane-bound matrix metalloproteinase 14 (MT1-MMP/MMP14) as a central regulator of insulin sensitivity during ageing. Ageing promotes MMP14 activation in insulin-sensitive tissues, which cleaves Insulin Receptor to suppress insulin signaling. MT1-MMP inhibition restores Insulin Receptor expression, improving insulin sensitivity in aged mice. The cleavage of Insulin Receptor by MT1-MMP also contributes to obesity-induced insulin resistance and inhibition of MT1-MMP activities normalizes metabolic dysfunctions in diabetic mouse models. Conversely, overexpression of MT1-MMP in the liver reduces the level of Insulin Receptor, impairing hepatic insulin sensitivity in young mice. The soluble Insulin Receptor and circulating MT1-MMP are positively correlated in plasma from aged human subjects and non-human primates. Our findings provide mechanistic insights into regulation of insulin sensitivity during physiological ageing and highlight MT1-MMP as a promising target for therapeutic avenue against diabetes.
CHINA
Nature.com

Rapid generation of Shigella flexneri GMMA displaying natural or new and cross-reactive O-Antigens

Generalized modules for membrane antigens (GMMA) are exosomes released from engineered Gram-negative bacteria and represent an attractive vaccine platform for the delivery of the O-Antigen (OAg), recognized as the key target for protective immunity against several pathogens such as Shigella. Shigella is a major cause of disease in Low- and Middle-Income countries and the development of a vaccine needs to deal with its large serotypic diversity. All S. flexneri serotypes, except serotype 6, share a conserved OAg backbone, corresponding to serotype Y. Here, a GMMA-producing S. flexneri scaffold strain displaying the OAg backbone was engineered with different OAg-modifying enzymes, either individually or in combinations. This strategy rapidly yielded GMMA displaying 12 natural serotypes and 16 novel serotypes expressing multiple epitopes combinations that do not occur in nature. Importantly, a candidate GMMA displaying a hybrid OAg elicited broadly cross-bactericidal antibodies against a large panel of S. flexneri serotypes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Superhydrophobic magnetic sorbent via surface modification of banded iron formation for oily water treatment

In the current study, a simple dry coating method was utilized to fabricate a super-hydrophobic super-magnetic powder (ZS@BIF) for oily water purification using zinc stearate (ZS) and banded iron formation (BIF). The produced composite was fully characterized as a magnetic sorbent for oily water treatment. The results of X-ray diffraction diffractometer (XRD), Fourier transform infrared (FTIR), X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS), scanning electron microscope (SEM), energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDS) and particle size analysis revealed the fabrication of homogenous hydrophobic-magnetic composite particles with core"“shell structure. Contact angle and magnetic susceptibility results showed that 4 (BIF): 1 (Zs) was the ideal coverage ratio to render the core material superhydrophobic and preserve its ferromagnetic nature. The capability of the fabricated composite to sorb. n-butyl acetate, kerosene, and cyclohexane from oil"“water system was evaluated. ZS@BIF composite showed a higher affinity to adsorb cyclohexane than n-butyl acetate and kerosene with a maximum adsorption capacity of about 22Â gÂ gâˆ’1 and 99.9% removal efficiency. Moreover, about 95% of the adsorbed oils could be successfully recovered (desorbed) by rotary evaporator and the regenerated ZS@BIF composite showed high recyclability over ten repeated cycles.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

SIX3 function in cancer: progression and comprehensive analysis

The homeobox gene family encodes transcription factors that are essential for cell growth, proliferation, and differentiation, and its dysfunction is linked to tumor initiation and progression. Sine oculis homeobox (SIX) belongs to the homeobox gene family, with SIX3 being a core member. Recent studies indicate that SXI3 functions as a cancer suppressor or promoter, which is mainly dependent on SIX3's influence on the signal pathways that promote or inhibit cancer in cells. The low expression of SIX3 in most malignant tumors was confirmed by detailed studies, which could promote the cell cycle, proliferation, migration, and angiogenesis. The recovery or upregulation of SIX3 expression to suppress cancer is closely related to the direct or indirect inhibition of the Wnt pathway. However, in some malignancies, such as esophageal cancer and gastric cancer, SIX3 is a tumor-promoting factor, and repressing SIX3 improves patients' prognosis. This review introduces the research progress of SIX3 in tumors and gives a comprehensive analysis, intending to explain why SIX3 plays different roles in different cancers and provide new cancer therapy strategies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Identification of a differentiation-related prognostic nomogram based on single-cell RNA sequencing in clear cell renal cell carcinoma

Renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is a kidney cancer that is originated from the lined proximal convoluted tubule, and its major histological subtype is clear cell RCC (ccRCC). This study aimed to retrospectively analyze single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) data from the Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database, to explore the correlation among the evolution of tumor microenvironment (TME), clinical outcomes, and potential immunotherapeutic responses in combination with bulk RNA-seq data from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database, and to construct a differentiation-related genes (DRG)-based prognostic risk signature (PRS) and a nomogram to predict the prognosis of ccRCC patients. First, scRNA-seq data of ccRCC samples were systematically analyzed, and three subsets with distinct differentiation trajectories were identified. Then, ccRCC samples from TCGA database were divided into four DRG-based molecular subtypes, and it was revealed that the molecular subtypes were significantly correlated with prognosis, clinicopathological features, TME, and the expression levels of immune checkpoint genes (ICGs). A DRG-based PRS was constructed, and it was an independent prognostic factor, which could well predict the prognosis of ccRCC patients. Finally, we constructed a prognostic nomogram based on the PRS and clinicopathological characteristics, which exhibited a high accuracy and a robust predictive performance. This study highlighted the significance of trajectory differentiation of ccRCC cells and TME evolution in predicting clinical outcomes and potential immunotherapeutic responses of ccRCC patients, and the nomogram provided an intuitive and accurate method for predicting the prognosis of such patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Preparation of recombinant glycoprotein B (gB) of Chelonid herpesvirus 5 (ChHV5) for antibody production and its application for infection detection in sea turtles

The Chelonid herpesvirus 5 (ChHV5) infection possibly associated to the fibropapillomatosis (FP) disease in sea turtles worldwide remains largely unknown and limited studies have used serological approaches to detection of antibodies against ChHV5 in sea turtles with or without FP. We aimed to develop diagnostic platforms based on the viral glycoprotein B (gB) for ChHV5 infection. In this study, five recombinant sub-fragments of the gB protein were successfully expressed and subsequently served as antigens for both seroprevalence and antibody production. The results indicated that the five expressed proteins harbored antigenicity, shown by the results of using sera from sea turtles that were PCR-positive for ChHV5. Moreover, seropositive sea turtles were significantly associated with FP (p"‰<"‰0.05). We further used the expressed protein to produce antibodies for immunohistochemical analysis, and found that the in-house-generated sera specifically stained FP lesions while normal epithelium tissues remained negative. Of major importance, the reactivity in the ballooning degeneration area was much stronger than that in other regions of the FP lesion/tumour, thus indicating ChHV5 viral activities. In summary, the developed serological test and specific anti-gB antibodies for IHC analysis could be applied for further understanding of epidemiological distributions of ChHV5 infection in sea turtles, and studies of ChHV5 pathogenesis.
WILDLIFE

