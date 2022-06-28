ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Effects of modified atmosphere packaging on the postharvest quality of mulberry leaf vegetable

By Teng-da Yang
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh mulberry leaf vegetable is nutritive and becoming popular. However, available preservation technologies are deficient. In present work, the effects of two kinds of modified atmosphere packaging on postharvest quality of fresh mulberry leaf vegetable stored at 4Â Â°C were evaluated. The respiration rate of samples in the modified polyethylene packages...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Superhydrophobic magnetic sorbent via surface modification of banded iron formation for oily water treatment

In the current study, a simple dry coating method was utilized to fabricate a super-hydrophobic super-magnetic powder (ZS@BIF) for oily water purification using zinc stearate (ZS) and banded iron formation (BIF). The produced composite was fully characterized as a magnetic sorbent for oily water treatment. The results of X-ray diffraction diffractometer (XRD), Fourier transform infrared (FTIR), X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS), scanning electron microscope (SEM), energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDS) and particle size analysis revealed the fabrication of homogenous hydrophobic-magnetic composite particles with core"“shell structure. Contact angle and magnetic susceptibility results showed that 4 (BIF): 1 (Zs) was the ideal coverage ratio to render the core material superhydrophobic and preserve its ferromagnetic nature. The capability of the fabricated composite to sorb. n-butyl acetate, kerosene, and cyclohexane from oil"“water system was evaluated. ZS@BIF composite showed a higher affinity to adsorb cyclohexane than n-butyl acetate and kerosene with a maximum adsorption capacity of about 22Â gÂ gâˆ’1 and 99.9% removal efficiency. Moreover, about 95% of the adsorbed oils could be successfully recovered (desorbed) by rotary evaporator and the regenerated ZS@BIF composite showed high recyclability over ten repeated cycles.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Ab initio molecular dynamics free energy study of enhanced copper (II) dimerization on mineral surfaces

Understanding the adsorption of isolated metal cations from water on to mineral surfaces is critical for toxic waste retention and cleanup in the environment. Heterogeneous nucleation of metal oxyhydroxides and other minerals on material surfaces is key to crystal growth and dissolution. The link connecting these two areas, namely cation dimerization and polymerization, is far less understood. In this work we apply ab initio molecular dynamics calculations to examine the coordination structure of hydroxide-bridged Cu(II) dimers, and the free energy changes associated with Cu(II) dimerization on silica surfaces. The dimer dissociation pathway involves sequential breaking of two Cu2+-OHâˆ’ bonds, yielding three local minima in the free energy profiles associated with 0-2 OHâˆ’ bridges between the metal cations, and requires the design of a (to our knowledge) novel reaction coordinate for the simulations. Cu(II) adsorbed on silica surfaces are found to exhibit stronger tendency towards dimerization than when residing in water. Cluster-plus-implicit-solvent methods yield incorrect trends if OHâˆ’ hydration is not correctly depicted. The predicted free energy landscapes are consistent with fast equilibrium times (seconds) among adsorbed structures, and favor Cu2+ dimer formation on silica surfaces over monomer adsorption.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Spatial solitons in an electrically driven graphene multilayer medium

We investigate the evolution of coupled optical solitons in a multilayer graphene medium. The considered graphene medium is subjected to microwave voltage biasing. The coupled two optical solitons emerge through the electrical (i.e., microwave voltage) perturbation of the effective permittivity of the graphene multilayer. We show that the coupled solitons are electrically adjustable by controlling the amplitude and frequency of the biasing microwave voltage. Importantly, this proposed regime of electrically controlled optical solitons offers a modality to generate entangled optical solitons and two-mode squeezed solitons. Furthermore, the hybrid interaction that includes both the driving microwave voltage and the optical solitons yields a platform to combine the two worlds of quantum photonics and quantum superconducting systems.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Zinc nutritional status, mood states and quality of life in diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome: a case"“control study

Zinc is an important trace element for structure, and regulation in the central nervous system, as well as the gut homeostasis. There are several mental disorders associated with zinc deficiency. The relationship between zinc nutritional status with mood states and quality of life (QoL) in diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-D) has not been studied yet. This case"“control study aimed to investigate the association between zinc nutritional status with mood states and QoL in IBS-D patients. Sixty-one newly diagnosed patients with IBS-D and 61 matched healthy controls were enrolled. Dietary zinc intakes and serum zinc levels were measured. Mood states and QoL were evaluated by validated questionnaires. Logistic regression was used to estimate the odds of IBS-D in relation to zinc deficiency. Decreased serum zinc levels were observed in the IBS-D group than in the controls (p"‰="‰0.001). There were higher scores of depression (p"‰="‰0.014), anxiety (p"‰="‰0.005), and stress (p"‰="‰0.001) among IBS-D patients. Moreover, overall QoL, physical and psychological health were lower in IBS-D patients compared to the controls (p"‰<"‰0.001). "Food avoidance" had the lowest, while the "relationship" had the highest score among the patients (51.09"‰Â±"‰26.80 and 78.14"‰Â±"‰23.30, respectively). Dietary zinc intake was positively correlated with psychological health in the controls (r"‰="‰0.295, p"‰="‰0.022) and with body image in the patients (r"‰="‰0.266, p"‰="‰0.044). According to the logistic regression, zinc deficiency was not significantly associated with odds of IBS-D. Findings show that zinc deficiency may be associated with some parameters of IBS-D. Further clinical studies are needed to explore the causal relationship between zinc status and IBS pathogenesis.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Identification of soil particle size distribution in different sedimentary environments at river basin scale by fractal dimension

The geomorphology of river basin is complex, and its soil sedimentary characteristics are poorly defined. To study the spatial variability of soil structure in different sedimentary environments at the basin scale, 356 sets of soil samples were collected from five typical sedimentary environments in the Yellow River Basin and the Haihe River Basin, including the upper and lower reaches of the rivers, mountain-front plains, central alluvial plains and eastern coastal plains. The particle size distribution (PSD) of the soil samples was obtained using a laser particle size analyzer, and the fractal dimension (D) of the soil structure was derived by applying fractal theory. The PSD, D and the correlation between them were analyzed by Â theÂ Pearson correlation method for typical sedimentary environments in two basins. The results show that: (1) The main soil types in the typical geological environments in the basin are sand, loamy sand, sandy loam, silty loam, and silty soil. The soil particle size in the upper and lower reaches of the rivers was higher than that in the plain areas. (2) In the plane, The D value descended in different regions in the following order: the mountain-front plain"‰>"‰the eastern coastal plain"‰>"‰the upper Yellow River"‰>"‰the central alluvial plain"‰>"‰the lower Yellow River. In the vertical direction for both rivers, the D value showed a decreasing trend with increasing burial depth. (3) The model results showed a cubic polynomial correlation between D values and PSD, which was closely related to the non-uniformity of particle size during sorting and deposition. The soil PSD and fractal characteristics are effective tools for theÂ quantitative evaluation of soil structure in various sedimentary environments in the basin.
SCIENCE
One Green Planet

Researchers Find Human Urine Could Be a Fantastic Alternative to Chemical Fertilizers

According to researchers, using human urine or peecycling could be a liquid gold alternative to chemical fertilizers while also helping cut down waste. Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, chemical fertilizer shortages are persisting, and experts are now saying that peecycling, or the process of recycling human urine, could increase the yield of nutrient-rich crops.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Does the human body replace itself every 7 years?

There are trillions of cells in your body, but the cells that you have today are not all the exact same cells that you had yesterday. Over time, cells age and become damaged, so your body's cells are constantly replicating, creating their own replacements. This constant cellular activity has sparked...
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Tibetan monks demonstrate a surprising evolutionary advantage

Why would someone join an institution that removed the option of family life and required them to be celibate? Reproduction, after all, is at the very heart of the evolution that shaped us. Yet many religious institutions around the world require exactly this. The practice has led anthropologists to wonder how celibacy could have evolved in the first place.
RELIGION
Universe Today

Remember That Rocket That was Going to Crash Into the Moon? Scientists Think They've Found the Crater

The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) – NASA’s eye-in-the-sky in orbit around the Moon – has found the crash site of the mystery rocket booster that slammed into the far side of the Moon back on March 4th, 2022. The LRO images, taken May 25th, revealed not just a single crater, but a double crater formed by the rocket’s impact, posing a new mystery for astronomers to unravel.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Saliva changes in composition associated to COVID-19: a preliminary study

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV 2), is usually associated with a wide variety of clinical presentations from asymptomatic to severe cases. The use of saliva as a diagnostic and monitoring fluid has gained importance since it can be used to investigate the immune response and to direct quantification of antibodies against COVID-19. Additionally, the use of proteomics in saliva has allowedÂ to increaseÂ our understanding of the underlying pathophysiology of diseases, bringing newÂ perspectives on diagnostics, monitoring, and treatment. In this work, we compared the salivary proteome of 10 patients with COVID-19, (five patients with mild and five patients with severe COVID-19) and ten control healthy patients. Through the application of proteomics, we have identified 30 proteins whose abundance levels differed between the COVID-19 groups and the control group. Two of these proteins (TGM3 and carbonic anhydrase-CA6) were validated by the measurement of gGT and TEA respectively, in 98 additional saliva samples separated into two groups: (1) COVID-19 group, integrated by 66 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 (2) control group, composed of 32 healthy individuals who did not show any sign of disease for at least four weeks and were negative for COVID-19 in RT-PCR. In the proteomic study there were observed upregulations in CAZA1, ACTN4, and ANXA4, which are proteins related to the protective response against the virus disturbance, and the upregulation of TGM3, that is correlated to the oxidative damage in pulmonary tissue. We also showed the downregulation in cystatins and CA6 that can be involved in the sensory response to stimulus and possibly related to the presence of anosmia and dysgeusia during the COVID-19. Additionally, the presence of FGB in patients with severe COVID-19 but not in mild COVID-19 patients could indicate a higher viral aggregation and activation in these cases. In conclusion, the salivary proteome in patients with COVID-19 showed changes in proteins related to the protective response to viral infection, and the altered sensory taste perception that occur during the disease. Moreover, gGT and TEA could be potential biomarkers of respiratory complications that can occurs during COVID 19 although further larger studies should be made to corroborate this.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover “Superworms” Capable of Munching Through Plastic Waste

According to the American Chemistry Council, in 2018 in the United States, 27.0 million tons of plastic ended up in landfills compared to just 3.1 million tons that were recycled. Worldwide the numbers are similarly bad, with just 9% of plastic being recycled according to a recent Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Iceland volcano eruption opens a rare window into the Earth beneath our feet

The recent Fagradalsfjall eruption in the southwest of Iceland has enthralled the whole world, including nature lovers and scientists alike. The eruption was especially important as it provided geologists with a unique opportunity to study magmas that were accumulated in a deep crustal magma reservoir but ultimately derived from the Earth's mantle (below 20 km).
Interesting Engineering

Scientists finally uncovered the source of the deadly 'Blob' that cooked the Pacific

A huge patch of water in the Pacific Ocean along the North American coast warmed above typical seasonal temperatures in late 2013. This increase, named the "Blob" after a 1958 horror film about an alien life form that grows as it consumes everything in its path, lasted an abnormally long period of time and decimated sea life, killing fish, birds, and many other marine animals, particularly in 2015 and 2016.
WILDLIFE

Community Policy