Clonal reconstruction from co-occurrence of vector integration sites accurately quantifies expanding clones in vivo

By Sebastian Wagner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh transduction rates of viral vectors in gene therapies (GT) and experimental hematopoiesis ensure a high frequency of gene delivery, although multiple integration events can occur in the same cell. Therefore, tracing of integration sites (IS) leads to mis-quantification of the true clonal spectrum and limits safety considerations in GT. Hence,...

African mitochondrial haplogroup L7: a 100,000-year-old maternal human lineage discovered through reassessment and new sequencing

Archaeological and genomic evidence suggest that modern Homo sapiens have roamed the planet for some 300"“500 thousand years. In contrast, global human mitochondrial (mtDNA) diversity coalesces to one African female ancestor ("Mitochondrial Eve") some 145 thousand years ago, owing to the Â¼ gene pool size of our matrilineally inherited haploid genome. Therefore, most of human prehistory was spent in Africa where early ancestors of Southern African Khoisan and Central African rainforest hunter-gatherers (RFHGs) segregated into smaller groups. Their subdivisions followed climatic oscillations, new modes of subsistence, local adaptations, and cultural-linguistic differences, all prior to their exodus out of Africa. Seven African mtDNA haplogroups (L0"“L6) traditionally captured this ancient structure-these L haplogroups have formed the backbone of the mtDNA tree for nearly two decades. Here we describe L7, an eighth haplogroup that we estimate to be"‰~"‰100 thousand years old and which has been previously misclassified in the literature. In addition, L7 has a phylogenetic sublineage L7a*, the oldest singleton branch in the human mtDNA tree (~"‰80 thousand years). We found that L7 and its sister group L5 are both low-frequency relics centered around East Africa, but in different populations (L7: Sandawe; L5: Mbuti). Although three small subclades of African foragers hint at the population origins of L5'7, the majority of subclades are divided into Afro-Asiatic and eastern Bantu groups, indicative of more recent admixture. A regular re-estimation of the entire mtDNA haplotype tree is needed to ensure correct cladistic placement of new samples in the future.
A biosensing system employing nanowell microelectrode arrays to record the intracellular potential of a single cardiomyocyte

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 70 (2022) Cite this article. Electrophysiological recording is a widely used method to investigate cardiovascular pathology, pharmacology and developmental biology. Microelectrode arrays record the electrical potential of cells in a minimally invasive and high-throughput way. However, commonly used microelectrode arrays primarily employ planar microelectrodes and cannot work in applications that require a recording of the intracellular action potential of a single cell. In this study, we proposed a novel measuring method that is able to record the intracellular action potential of a single cardiomyocyte by using a nanowell patterned microelectrode array (NWMEA). The NWMEA consists of five nanoscale wells at the center of each circular planar microelectrode. Biphasic pulse electroporation was applied to the NWMEA to penetrate the cardiomyocyte membrane, and the intracellular action potential was continuously recorded. The intracellular potential recording of cardiomyocytes by the NWMEA measured a potential signal with a higher quality (213.76"‰Â±"‰25.85%), reduced noise root-mean-square (~33%), and higher signal-to-noise ratio (254.36"‰Â±"‰12.61%) when compared to those of the extracellular recording. Compared to previously reported nanopillar microelectrodes, the NWMEA could ensure single cell electroporation and acquire high-quality action potential of cardiomyocytes with reduced fabrication processes. This NWMEA-based biosensing system is a promising tool to record the intracellular action potential of a single cell to broaden the usage of microelectrode arrays in electrophysiological investigation.
Comparative transcriptome analysis of Indian domestic duck reveals candidate genes associated with egg production

Egg production is an important economic trait and a key indicator of reproductive performance in ducks. Egg production is regulated by several factors including genes. However the genes involved in egg production in duck remain unclear. In this study, we compared the ovarian transcriptome of high egg laying (HEL) and low egg laying (LEL) ducks using RNA-Seq to identify the genes involved in egg production. The HEL ducks laid on average 433 eggs while the LEL ducks laid 221 eggs over 93Â weeks. A total of 489 genes were found to be significantly differentially expressed out of which 310 and 179 genes were up and downregulated, respectively, in the HEL group. Thirty-eight differentially expressed genes (DEGs), including LHX9, GRIA1, DBH, SYCP2L, HSD17B2, PAR6, CAPRIN2, STC2, and RAB27B were found to be potentially related to egg production and folliculogenesis. Gene ontology (GO) and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway analysis suggested that DEGs were enriched for functions related to glutamate receptor activity, serine-type endopeptidase activity, immune function, progesterone mediated oocyte maturation and MAPK signaling. Protein"“protein interaction network analysis (PPI) showed strong interaction between 32 DEGs in two distinct clusters. Together, these findings suggest a mix of genetic and immunological factors affect egg production, and highlights candidate genes and pathways, that provides an understanding of the molecular mechanisms regulating egg production in ducks and in birds more broadly.
Profiling the total single-cell transciptome using droplet microfluidics

Current high-throughput single-cell methods detect only a small part of the transcriptome. The workflow presented here integrates molecular analysis and droplet microfluidics to derive total transcriptomic atlases that encompass alternative splicing and non-coding transcripts in large numbers of single cells. The utility of this method is demonstrated by analysis of mouse gastrulation and early organogenesis.
Deeper insights into long-term survival heterogeneity of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) patients using integrative individual- and group-level transcriptome network analyses

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is categorized as the leading cause of cancer mortality worldwide. However, its predictive markers for long-term survival are not well known. It is interesting to delineate individual-specific perturbed genes when comparing long-term (LT) and short-term (ST) PDAC survivors and integrate individual- and group-based transcriptome profiling. Using a discovery cohort of 19 PDAC patients from CHU-LiÃ¨ge (Belgium), we first performed differential gene expression analysis comparing LT to ST survivor. Second, we adopted systems biology approaches to obtain clinically relevant gene modules. Third, we created individual-specific perturbation profiles. Furthermore, we used Degree-Aware disease gene prioritizing (DADA) method to develop PDAC disease modules; Network-based Integration of Multi-omics Data (NetICS) to integrate group-based and individual-specific perturbed genes in relation to PDAC LT survival. We identified 173 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) in ST and LT survivors and five modules (including 38 DEGs) showing associations to clinical traits. Validation of DEGs in the molecular lab suggested a role of REG4 and TSPAN8 in PDAC survival. Via NetICS and DADA, we identified various known oncogenes such as CUL1 and TGFB1. Our proposed analytic workflow shows the advantages of combining clinical and omics data as well as individual- and group-level transcriptome profiling.
Saliva changes in composition associated to COVID-19: a preliminary study

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV 2), is usually associated with a wide variety of clinical presentations from asymptomatic to severe cases. The use of saliva as a diagnostic and monitoring fluid has gained importance since it can be used to investigate the immune response and to direct quantification of antibodies against COVID-19. Additionally, the use of proteomics in saliva has allowedÂ to increaseÂ our understanding of the underlying pathophysiology of diseases, bringing newÂ perspectives on diagnostics, monitoring, and treatment. In this work, we compared the salivary proteome of 10 patients with COVID-19, (five patients with mild and five patients with severe COVID-19) and ten control healthy patients. Through the application of proteomics, we have identified 30 proteins whose abundance levels differed between the COVID-19 groups and the control group. Two of these proteins (TGM3 and carbonic anhydrase-CA6) were validated by the measurement of gGT and TEA respectively, in 98 additional saliva samples separated into two groups: (1) COVID-19 group, integrated by 66 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 (2) control group, composed of 32 healthy individuals who did not show any sign of disease for at least four weeks and were negative for COVID-19 in RT-PCR. In the proteomic study there were observed upregulations in CAZA1, ACTN4, and ANXA4, which are proteins related to the protective response against the virus disturbance, and the upregulation of TGM3, that is correlated to the oxidative damage in pulmonary tissue. We also showed the downregulation in cystatins and CA6 that can be involved in the sensory response to stimulus and possibly related to the presence of anosmia and dysgeusia during the COVID-19. Additionally, the presence of FGB in patients with severe COVID-19 but not in mild COVID-19 patients could indicate a higher viral aggregation and activation in these cases. In conclusion, the salivary proteome in patients with COVID-19 showed changes in proteins related to the protective response to viral infection, and the altered sensory taste perception that occur during the disease. Moreover, gGT and TEA could be potential biomarkers of respiratory complications that can occurs during COVID 19 although further larger studies should be made to corroborate this.
Î³Î´ T cells share the spotlight in cancer

The phenotypes of Î³Î´ T cells infiltrating human tumors and their role in anti-tumor immunity remain poorly understood. A new study demonstrates that VÎ´1 lymphocytes with cytolytic potential and features of tissue-resident-memory differentiation are predictive of survival in patients with non"“small-cell lung cancer.
An analytical workflow for dynamic characterization and quantification of metal-bearing nanomaterials in biological matrices

To assess the safety of engineered nanomaterials (ENMs) and to evaluate and improve ENMs' targeting ability for medical application, it is necessary to analyze the fate of these materials in biological media. This protocol presents a workflow that allows researchers to determine, characterize and quantify metal-bearing ENMs (M-ENMs) in biological tissues and cells and quantify their dynamic behavior at trace-level concentrations. Sample preparation methods to enable analysis of M-ENMs in a single cell, a cell layer, tissue, organ and physiological media (e.g., blood, gut content, hemolymph) of different (micro)organisms, e.g., bacteria, animals and plants are presented. The samples are then evaluated using fit-for-purpose analytical techniques e.g., single-cell inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry, single-particle inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry and synchrotron X-ray absorption fine structure, providing a protocol that allows comprehensive characterization and quantification of M-ENMs in biological matrices. Unlike previous methods, the protocol uses no fluorescent dyes or radiolabels to trace M-ENMs in biota and enables analysis of most M-ENMs at cellular, tissue and organism levels. The protocols can be applied by a wide variety of users depending on the intended purpose of the application, e.g., to correlate toxicity with a specific particle form, or to understand the absorption, distribution and excretion of M-ENMs. The results facilitate an understanding of the biological fate of M-ENMs and their dynamic behavior in biota. Performing the protocol may take 7"“30 d, depending on which combination of methods is applied.
Norovirus from the mouths of babes

The discovery that gut viruses can be transmitted from mouse pups to their mothers in saliva during breastfeeding reveals previously unrecognized sites of viral replication and means of viral transmission. Elizabeth A. Kennedy 0 &. Elizabeth A. Kennedy. Elizabeth A. Kennedy is in the Division of Infectious Diseases, Department of...
Structural insights into dsRNA processing by Drosophila Dicer-2"“Loqs-PD

Small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) are the key components for RNA interference (RNAi), a conserved RNA-silencing mechanism in many eukaryotes1,2. In Drosophila, an RNase III enzyme Dicer-2 (Dcr-2), aided by its cofactor Loquacious-PD (Loqs-PD), has an important role in generating 21"‰bp siRNA duplexes from long double-stranded RNAs (dsRNAs)3,4. ATP hydrolysis by the helicase domain of Dcr-2 is critical to the successful processing of a long dsRNA into consecutive siRNA duplexes5,6. Here we report the cryo-electron microscopy structures of Dcr-2"“Loqs-PD in the apo state and in multiple states in which it is processing a 50"‰bp dsRNA substrate. The structures elucidated interactions between Dcr-2 and Loqs-PD, and substantial conformational changes of Dcr-2 during a dsRNA-processing cycle. The N-terminal helicase and domain of unknown function 283 (DUF283) domains undergo conformational changes after initial dsRNA binding, forming an ATP-binding pocket and a 5"²-phosphate-binding pocket. The overall conformation of Dcr-2"“Loqs-PD is relatively rigid during translocating along the dsRNA in the presence of ATP, whereas the interactions between the DUF283 and RIIIDb domains prevent non-specific cleavage during translocation by blocking the access of dsRNA to the RNase active centre. Additional ATP-dependent conformational changes are required to form an active dicing state and precisely cleave the dsRNA into a 21"‰bp siRNA duplex as confirmed by the structure in the post-dicing state. Collectively, this study revealed the molecular mechanism for the full cycle of ATP-dependent dsRNA processing by Dcr-2"“Loqs-PD.
Preparation of recombinant glycoprotein B (gB) of Chelonid herpesvirus 5 (ChHV5) for antibody production and its application for infection detection in sea turtles

The Chelonid herpesvirus 5 (ChHV5) infection possibly associated to the fibropapillomatosis (FP) disease in sea turtles worldwide remains largely unknown and limited studies have used serological approaches to detection of antibodies against ChHV5 in sea turtles with or without FP. We aimed to develop diagnostic platforms based on the viral glycoprotein B (gB) for ChHV5 infection. In this study, five recombinant sub-fragments of the gB protein were successfully expressed and subsequently served as antigens for both seroprevalence and antibody production. The results indicated that the five expressed proteins harbored antigenicity, shown by the results of using sera from sea turtles that were PCR-positive for ChHV5. Moreover, seropositive sea turtles were significantly associated with FP (p"‰<"‰0.05). We further used the expressed protein to produce antibodies for immunohistochemical analysis, and found that the in-house-generated sera specifically stained FP lesions while normal epithelium tissues remained negative. Of major importance, the reactivity in the ballooning degeneration area was much stronger than that in other regions of the FP lesion/tumour, thus indicating ChHV5 viral activities. In summary, the developed serological test and specific anti-gB antibodies for IHC analysis could be applied for further understanding of epidemiological distributions of ChHV5 infection in sea turtles, and studies of ChHV5 pathogenesis.
Phylogenomic insight into dysploidy, speciation, and plastome evolution of a small Mediterranean genus Reichardia (Cichorieae; Asteraceae)

Reichardia Roth is a small Mediterranean genus comprising ten homogeneous species with basic chromosome numbers of 7, 8, and 9. To assess the plastid genome evolution and differentiation of Reichardia species, we assembled the complete plastome sequences of seven Reichardia and two Launaea species and conducted various phylogenomic analyses comparatively with nuclear ribosomal DNA ITS sequences. Reichardia and Launaea plastomes were highly conserved in gene content and order, containing 130 genes. Plastid phylogenomic reconstruction strongly suggested that Reichardia was a sister to Launaea, and its common ancestor initially diverged into two major lineages: the first containing species with n"‰="‰8 chromosomes exclusively, and the other with n"‰="‰9, 8, and 7 chromosomes. Although the ancestral Reichardia karyotype was suggested to most likely be n"‰="‰9 from ancestral chromosome number reconstruction, the pattern of descending dysploidy indicated by the phylogenetic trees based on nuclear ribosomal DNA ITS was less evident in the trees based on the plastome. Possible reasons for these findings are discussed.
Electrospun carbon nanofibre-assisted patterning of metal oxide nanostructures

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 71 (2022) Cite this article. This work establishes carbon nanofibre-mediated patterning of metal oxide nanostructures, through the combination of electrospinning and vapor-phase transport growth. Electrospinning of a suitable precursor with subsequent carbonization results in the patterning of catalyst gold nanoparticles embedded within carbon nanofibres. During vapor-phase transport growth, these nanofibres allow preferential growth of one-dimensional metal oxide nanostructures, which grow radially outward from the nanofibril axis, yielding a hairy caterpillar-like morphology. The synthesis of metal oxide caterpillars is demonstrated using zinc oxide, indium oxide, and tin oxide. Source and substrate temperatures play the most crucial role in determining the morphology of the metal oxide caterpillars, whereas the distribution of the nanofibres also has a significant impact on the overall morphology. Introducing the current methodology with near-field electrospinning further facilitates user-defined custom patterning of metal oxide caterpillar-like structures.
Engineering bioactive nanoparticles to rejuvenate vascular progenitor cells

Fetal exposure to gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) predisposes children to future health complications including type-2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease. A key mechanism by which these complications occur is through stress-induced dysfunction of endothelial progenitor cells (EPCs), including endothelial colony-forming cells (ECFCs). Although several approaches have been previously explored to restore endothelial function, their widespread adoption remains tampered by systemic side effects of adjuvant drugs and unintended immune response of gene therapies. Here, we report a strategy to rejuvenate circulating vascular progenitor cells by conjugation of drug-loaded liposomal nanoparticles directly to the surface of GDM-exposed ECFCs (GDM-ECFCs). Bioactive nanoparticles can be robustly conjugated to the surface of ECFCs without altering cell viability and key progenitor phenotypes. Moreover, controlled delivery of therapeutic drugs to GDM-ECFCs is able to normalize transgelin (TAGLN) expression and improve cell migration, which is a critical key step in establishing functional vascular networks. More importantly, sustained pseudo-autocrine stimulation with bioactive nanoparticles is able to improve in vitro and in vivo vasculogenesis of GDM-ECFCs. Collectively, these findings highlight a simple, yet promising strategy to rejuvenate GDM-ECFCs and improve their therapeutic potential. Promising results from this study warrant future investigations on the prospect of the proposed strategy to improve dysfunctional vascular progenitor cells in the context of other chronic diseases, which has broad implications for addressing various cardiovascular complications, as well as advancing tissue repair and regenerative medicine.
Detection by metagenomic functional analysis and improvement by experimental evolution of Î²-lactams resistance genes present in oil contaminated soils

The spread of antibiotic resistance genes has become a global health concern identified by the World Health Organization as one of the greatest threats to health. Many of antimicrobial resistance determinants found in bacterial pathogens originate from environmental bacteria, so identifying the genes that confer resistance to antibiotics in different habitats is mandatory to better understand resistance mechanisms. Soil is one of the most diverse environments considered reservoir of antimicrobial resistance genes. The aim of this work is to study the presence of genes that provide resistance to antibiotics used in clinical settings in two oil contaminated soils by metagenomic functional analysis. Using fosmid vectors that efficiently transcribe metagenomic DNA, we have selected 12 fosmids coding for two class A Î²-lactamases, two subclass B1 and two subclass B3 metallo-Î²-lactamases, one class D Î²-lactamase and three efflux pumps that confer resistance to cefexime, ceftriaxone, meropenem and/or imipenem. In some of them, detection of the resistance required heterologous expression from the fosmid promoter. Although initially, these environmental genes only provide resistance to low concentrations of antibiotics, we have obtained, by experimental evolution, fosmid derivatives containing Î²-lactamase ORFs with a single base substitution, which substantially increase their Î²-lactamase activity and resistance level. None of the mutations affect Î²-lactamase coding sequences and are all located upstream of them. These results demonstrate the presence of enzymes that confer resistance to relevant Î²-lactams in these soils and their capacity to rapidly adapt to provide higher resistance levels.
Xtrapol8 enables automatic elucidation of low-occupancy intermediate-states in crystallographic studies

Unstable states studied in kinetic, time-resolved and ligand-based crystallography are often characterized by a low occupancy, which hinders structure determination by conventional methods. To automatically extract structural information pertaining to these states, we developed Xtrapol8, a program which (i) applies various flavors of Bayesian-statistics weighting to generate the most informative Fourier difference maps; (ii) determines the occupancy of the intermediate states by use of methods hitherto not available; (iii) calculates extrapolated structure factors using the various proposed formalisms while handling the issue of negative structure factor amplitudes, and (iv) refines the corresponding structures in real and reciprocal-space. The use of Xtrapol8 could accelerate data processing in kinetic and time-resolved crystallographic studies, and as well foster the identification of drug-targetable states in ligand-based crystallography.
Comparison of antibacterial activities and resistance mechanisms of omadacycline and tigecycline against Enterococcus faecium

This study aims to compare the antimicrobial activity of omadacycline with tigecycline against clinical isolates of Enterococcus faecium and investigate their resistance mechanisms. Non-duplicate clinical E. faecium isolates (n"‰="‰224) were collected and the minimal inhibitory concentrations (MICs) of omadacycline and tigecycline were determined by broth microdilution method. The tet genes and the genetic mutations in 16"‰S rRNA genes and 30"‰S ribosomal protein S10 were determined by PCR and sequence alignment. The global protein abundances of the omadacycline-induced and parent isolates were determined by a Q Exactive plus mass spectrometer. The MIC50/MIC90 of omadacycline and tigecycline against the 224 E. faecium isolates were 0.25/0.5"‰mg"‰lâˆ’1 and 0.125/0.25"‰mg"‰lâˆ’1, respectively. Among these E. faecium isolates, the frequency of the isolates with omadacycline MICs â‰¥ 0.25"‰mg"‰lâˆ’1 were significantly higher than that with tigecycline MICs â‰¥ 0.25"‰mg"‰lâˆ’1. Moreover, the T1473C and/or G1468A mutations in the 16"‰S rRNA and Lys98Glu mutation in the 30"‰S ribosomal protein S10 were identified in the 3 series of tigecycline or omadacycline- nonsusceptible isolates selected in vitro. The abundances of 32 proteins changed in the omadacycline-induced isolate, of which 10 increased and 22 decreased. The abundance of tet(M) increased significantly in the omadacycline-induced isolate, and the abundance of proteins included in cellular process and metabolic process decreased. In conclusion, Omadacycline and tigecycline exhibits excellent activities against clinical isolates of E. faecium and exposure to omadacycline and tigecycline can result in significant cross-resistance to both antibiotics. The high-level expression of tet(M) in E. faecium may confer resistance to omadacycline.
Genome-wide siRNA screening reveals several host receptors for the binding of human gut commensal Bifidobacterium bifidum

Bifidobacterium spp. are abundant gut commensals, especially in breast-fed infants. Bifidobacteria are associated with many health-promoting effects including maintenance of epithelial barrier and integrity as well as immunomodulation. However, the protective mechanisms of bifidobacteria on intestinal epithelium at molecular level are poorly understood. In this study, we developed a high-throughput in vitro screening assay to explore binding receptors of intestinal epithelial cells for Bifidobacterium bifidum. Short interfering RNAs (siRNA) were used to silence expression of each gene in the Caco-2 cell line one by one. The screen yielded four cell surface proteins, SERPINB3, LGICZ1, PKD1 and PAQR6, which were identified as potential receptors as the siRNA knock-down of their expression decreased adhesion of B. bifidum to the cell line repeatedly during the three rounds of siRNA screening. Furthermore, blocking of these host cell proteins by specific antibodies decreased the binding of B. bifidum significantly to Caco-2 and HT29 cell lines. All these molecules are located on the surface of epithelial cells and three out of four, SERPINB3, PKD1 and PAQR6, are involved in the regulation of cellular processes related to proliferation, differentiation and apoptosis as well as inflammation and immunity. Our results provide leads to the first steps in the mechanistic cascade of B. bifidum-host interactions leading to regulatory effects in the epithelium and may partly explain how this commensal bacterium is able to promote intestinal homeostasis.
Author Correction: The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is vulnerable to moderate electric fields

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25478-7, published online 13 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained two instances of an error in the methods section, which incorrectly read '"¦using the CHARMM software (v. 43a1)'. The correct version states '(v. 45b1)' in place of '(v. 43a1)'. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
