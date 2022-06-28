ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

The dynamic roles of the bladder tumour microenvironment

By Yu-Cheng Lee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBladder cancer is a prevalent but currently understudied cancer type and patient outcomes are poor when it progresses to the muscle-invasive stage. Current research in bladder cancer focuses on the genetic and epigenetic alterations occurring within the urothelial cell compartment; however, the stromal compartment receives less attention. Dynamic changes and intercellular...

Nature.com

Tumor regionalization after surgery: Roles of the tumor microenvironment and neutrophil extracellular traps

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Surgery is unanimously regarded as the primary strategy to cure solid tumors in the early stages but is not always used in advanced cases. However, tumor surgery must be carefully considered because the risk of metastasis could be increased by the surgical procedure. Tumor surgery may result in a deep wound, which induces many biological responses favoring tumor metastasis. In particular, NETosis, which is the process of forming neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), has received attention as a risk factor for surgery-induced metastasis. To reduce cancer mortality, researchers have made efforts to prevent secondary metastasis after resection of the primary tumor. From this point of view, a better understanding of surgery-induced metastasis might provide new strategies for more effective and safer surgical approaches. In this paper, recent insights into the surgical effects on metastasis will be reviewed. Moreover, in-depth opinions about the effects of NETs on metastasis will be discussed.
CANCER
Nature.com

Combination regimen of granulocyte colony-stimulating factor and recombinant human thrombopoietin improves the curative effect on elderly patients with leukemia through inducing pyroptosis and ferroptosis of leukemia cells

Leukemia ranks as the one of most common causes of death from tumor. 51.4% of patients with leukemia are over 65 years old. However, the median overall survival (OS) of elderly leukemia patients is less than one year. It is urgent to explore more effective treatments for elderly patients with leukemia. Our recent prospective phase II single-arm study has revealed that combination regimen of granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) and recombinant human thrombopoietin (rhTPO) could improve the curative effect on elderly patients with leukemia, yet the precise mechanism remains unknown. This study demonstrated that combination of G-CSF and rhTPO showed greater effect on suppressing leukemia growth than G-CSF or rhTPO alone in vitro and in vivo. Mechanistically, G-CSF induced pyroptosis through ELANE in leukemia cells. Besides, rhTPO triggered ferroptosis by EP300 in leukemia cells. Moreover, rhTPO suppressed glutathione peroxidase 4 (GPX4) expression to induce ferroptosis through blocking the interaction between EP300 and GPX4 gene promoter via associating with EP300. In summary, this study illuminated that combination regimen of G-CSF and rhTPO improved the curative effect on elderly patients with leukemia through inducing pyroptosis and ferroptosis of leukemia cells. Therefore, our results provided a theoretical basis for combination regimen of G-CSF and rhTPO treating leukemia and potential therapeutic targets for leukemia.
CANCER
Nature.com

Investigating the role of heat shock protein 47 in fibrosis in Crohn's disease

Crohn's disease (CD) and ulcerative colitis (UC) are chronic inflammatory disorders of the gastrointestinal tract that share similar genetic risk factors. However, while fibrotic stricture of the intestine is a major characteristic of CD; it is rarely observed in UC. Deposition of collagen in the extracellular matrix contributes to the formation of fibrotic strictures in CD, but the underlying mechanisms are unknown. In the present study, we found that heat shock protein 47 (HSP47), a stress-response protein that acts as a molecular chaperone during the processing and secretion of collagen, expressed in the intestinal tissue from patients with CD. Serum HSP47 levels and anti-HSP47 antibody titers were significantly higher in patients with CD than in those with UC. Furthermore, anti-HSP47 antibody levels correlated significantly with fibrosis in CD. In addition, HSP47 inhibition significantly suppressed collagen production in fibroblasts in vitro. These findings suggest that HSP47 is a biomarker for differentiating fibrotic from non-fibrotic forms of CD. Additionally, we propose that HSP47 could be a potential target for treating fibrosis in patients with CD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Tissue model reveals key players in liver regeneration

The human liver has amazing regeneration capabilities: Even if up to 70 percent of it is removed, the remaining tissue can regrow a full-sized liver within months. Taking advantage of this regenerative capability could give doctors many more options for treating chronic liver disease. MIT engineers have now taken a step toward that goal, by creating a new liver tissue model that allows them to trace the steps involved in liver regeneration more precisely than has been possible before.
CANCER
survivornet.com

Mom Of Two, 57, Noticed ‘Something Strange’ While She Was Drying Her Hair: It Turned Out To Be Cancer, And Spotting It Saved Her Life

57-Year-Old Mother Raising Money After Breast Cancer Battle. Susan Hunter-Dabson has raised over £6,000 for breast cancer research after her own battle with the disease. She first noticed something was wrong when she discovered a lump while drying her hair. Hunter-Dabson underwent four surgeries and four rounds of radiation...
CANCER
Nature.com

Î³Î´ T cells share the spotlight in cancer

The phenotypes of Î³Î´ T cells infiltrating human tumors and their role in anti-tumor immunity remain poorly understood. A new study demonstrates that VÎ´1 lymphocytes with cytolytic potential and features of tissue-resident-memory differentiation are predictive of survival in patients with non"“small-cell lung cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Folic acid effect on homocysteine, sortilin levels and glycemic control in type 2 diabetes mellitus patients

The present study aimed to determine the folic acid supplement (FAS) effects on serum homocysteine and sortilin levels, glycemic indices, and lipid profile in type II diabetic patients. Method. A double-blind randomized controlled clinical trial have been performed on 100 patients with T2DM randomly divided into two groups that received...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WebMD

The Long Journey to a Diagnosis Comes to an End

In the back of my mind, I wanted the doctor to be wrong. I wanted my diagnosis to stay a torn meniscus. Anything else seemed more complicated and more to deal with. But his instincts were right, and the second MRI came back with no tear in my knee. Is it possible it healed between the time of the first MRI and the second? Presumably possible, but highly unlikely.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Norovirus from the mouths of babes

The discovery that gut viruses can be transmitted from mouse pups to their mothers in saliva during breastfeeding reveals previously unrecognized sites of viral replication and means of viral transmission. Elizabeth A. Kennedy 0 &. Elizabeth A. Kennedy. Elizabeth A. Kennedy is in the Division of Infectious Diseases, Department of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

CHREBP suppresses gastric cancer progression via the cyclin D1-Rb-E2F1 pathway

Accumulating evidence has demonstrated that carbohydrate response element binding protein (CHREBP) has a crucial function in tumor pathology. In this study, we found CHREBP downregulation in gastric cancer (GC) tissues, and CHREBP was determined to be an independent diagnostic marker of GC. The downregulation of CHREBP promoted cell proliferation and inhibited apoptosis. Moreover, the level of cyclin D1 was significantly correlated with CHREBP expression in GC and paracancerous normal samples. In addition, CHREBP transcriptionally inhibited cyclin D1 expression in GC cells. Tumor suppressor activity of CHREBP could be affected by the upregulation of cyclin D1. In summary, CHREBP was found to be an independent diagnostic marker of GC and to influence GC growth and apoptosis via targeting the cyclin D1-Rb-E2F1 pathway.
CANCER
Nature.com

Acute kidney injury secondary to urinary tract infection in kidney transplant recipients

Acute kidney injury (AKI) in kidney transplant recipients (KTRs) is a common, yet poorly investigated, complication of urinary tract infections (UTI) and urosepsis. A retrospective comparative analysis was performed, recruiting 101 KTRs with urosepsis, 100 KTRs with UTI, and 100 KTRs without history of UTI or sepsis. The incidences of AKI in the urosepsis and UTI groups were 75.2% and 41%, respectively. The urosepsis group has also presented with a significantly higher prevalence of AKI stage 2 and 3 than the UTI group. The rates of recovery from AKI stages 1, 2 and 3, were 75,6%, 55% and 26.1%, respectively. Factors independently associated with renal recovery from AKI were: AKI severity grade (AKI stage 2 with OR = 0.25 and AKI stage 3 with OR = 0.1), transfusion of red blood cells (RBC) (OR = 0.22), and the use of steroid bolus in the acute phase of treatment (OR = 4). The septic status (urosepsis vs UTI) did not influence the rates of renal recovery from AKI after adjustment for the remaining variables. The dominant cause of RBC transfusions in the whole population was upper GI-bleeding. In multivariable analyses, the occurrence of AKI was also independently associated with a greater decline of eGFR at 1-year post-discharge and with a greater risk of graft loss. In KTRs with both urosepsis and UTI, the occurrence of AKI portends poor transplantation outcomes. The local transfusion policy, modulation of immunosuppression and stress ulcer prophylaxis (which is not routinely administered in KTRs) in the acute setting may be modifiable factors that significantly impact long-term transplantation outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

RNA modifications in mitochondria promote invasive spread of cancer

Mitochondria are the power plants of cells, and they contain their own genetic material and RNA molecules. Scientists from the German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ) have now discovered that certain modifications in mitochondrial RNA boost the invasive spread of cancer cells by supporting protein synthesis in mitochondria. They have established that a specific gene expression signature correlating with high levels of mitochondrial RNA modifications is associated with metastasis and poor prognosis in patients with head and neck cancer. When the researchers blocked the responsible RNA modifying enzyme in cancer cells, the number of metastases was reduced. Certain antibiotics that suppress protein synthesis in mitochondria were also able to prevent the invasive spread of cancer cells in laboratory experiments. The results have now been published in the journal Nature.
CANCER
Nature.com

Is genetic risk of ADHD mediated via dopaminergic mechanism? A study of functional connectivity in ADHD and pharmacologically challenged healthy volunteers with a genetic risk profile

Recent GWAS allow us to calculate polygenic risk scores for ADHD. At the imaging level, resting-state fMRI analyses have given us valuable insights into changes in connectivity patterns in ADHD patients. However, no study has yet attempted to combine these two different levels of investigation. For this endeavor, we used a dopaminergic challenge fMRI study (L-DOPA) in healthy participants who were genotyped for their ADHD, MDD, schizophrenia, and body height polygenic risk score (PRS) and compared results with a study comparing ADHD patients and healthy controls. Our objective was to evaluate how L-DOPA-induced changes of reward-system-related FC are dependent on the individual polygenic risk score. FMRI imaging was used to evaluate resting-state functional connectivity (FC) of targeted subcortical structures in 27 ADHD patients and matched controls. In a second study, we evaluated the effect of ADHD and non-ADHD PRS in a L-DOPA-based pharmaco-fMRI-challenge in 34 healthy volunteers. The functional connectivity between the putamen and parietal lobe was decreased in ADHD patients. In healthy volunteers, the FC between putamen and parietal lobe was lower in ADHD high genetic risk participants. This direction of connectivity was reversed during L-DOPA challenge. Further findings are described for other dopaminergic subcortical structures. The FC between the putamen and the attention network showed the most consistent change in patients as well as in high-risk participants. Our results suggest that FC of the dorsal attention network is altered in adult ADHD as well as in healthy controls with higher genetic risk.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New discoveries about enzyme's metabolic role may lead to better diabetes treatments

A treatment for conditions that underlie the development of type 2 diabetes could evolve from new basic research discoveries at The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH). For the first time, a team led by UAH, a part of the University of Alabama System, has characterized the metabolic function of a poorly understood phosphatase enzyme called mitogen-activated protein kinase phosphatase-2 (MKP-2), as well as the enzyme's pathophysiology in obesity, type 2 diabetes and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

