Now Open 6 Days a Week

Pagosa Baking Company| 970-264-9348 | 238 Pagosa Street,...

pagosasprings.com

pagosasprings.com

Local Food Heroes: Alice Chavez & Rose Chavez of Huerta Alegre

Local Food Heroes: Alice Chavez & Rose Chavez of Huerta Alegre. Healthy Archuleta, a local non-profit in Archuleta County also known as the FSFE – Food Coalition, continues to celebrate the local food heroes that make up the food system in Archuleta County and the surrounding southwest region. These individuals uniquely contribute to the community’s vision for a sustainable, health promoting, and equitable local food system so that everyone has access to affordable nutritious foods. The effort to capture the profiles of these integral community members was initiated as part of the Archuleta Food System Summit that took place April 9th, 2022. Today I would like to share the stories of my mother and myself as we contribute to the vision of an equitable and local food system and healthy Archuleta.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
pagosasprings.com

Beds still open & Community Garden to Host July 10th Summer Planting

Beds still open & Community Garden to Host July 10th Summer Planting. The Vista Lake Community Garden located behind the PLPOA at 230 Port Ave still has some community garden beds open and there are plans to plant the remaining beds alongside community members on Sunday July 10th from 4 pm – 5:30 pm. Since the growing season in Archuleta County is fairly short we will focus on a variety of plants that can still grow to maturity over the next few months. One of those plants is the squash blossom. We will be putting in a few beds of squash in the hopes to have a special harvest of blossoms to host a food demonstration later this summer of stuffed squash blossoms. Come join in on the fun, we will connect, spend some time weeding and planning the future tilled site where we will be able to produce a larger quantity of food during future growing seasons. All are welcome. For questions please contact us at [email protected] or 401-371-3227. To donate to support the work of Healthy Archuleta dba FSFE-Food Coalition please visit our website: https://www.foodcoalition4archuleta.org/donate.html.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
pagosasprings.com

LAST CONCERT TODAY: 19th Hole Concert Series Raises Funds

19th Hole Concert Series Raises Funds for Healthy Archuleta. Healthy Archuleta dba FSFE Food Coalition was chosen for this summer’s 19th Hole Concerts! We are super excited to participate in this fun event at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club. Please come out Thursday, June 30th from 5:30 pm -7:30 pm for some great music Jack Ellis and OUT ON WORK RELEASE. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Your $10 cover charge not only supports Healthy Archuleta but also four other local nonprofits that are part of the 19th Hole Concerts. Funds from all the concerts are pooled and divided evenly. Thank you so much for your support over these past weeks. Join us for one last remaining evening in support of Archuleta County’s non-profits. Hope to see you there!
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
pagosasprings.com

Town Council Work Session 30th

A zoom link is made available, however the Town does not and cannot guarantee internet service or online broadcasting. Remote attendance is at the risk of the attendee as the public meeting will continue in person regardless of the Town’s broadcast capability. Join Zoom Meeting By Computer – https://zoom.us/j/83351849565...
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO
pagosasprings.com

The Community Foundation Summer Concert Series

We are hosting the first concert in the Community Foundation’s 2022 Community Concert Series! Support the San Juan Mountains and local artist Nuages du Desert Jazz & Swing with us on July 13th from 5-7 pm at the Rochester Hotel’s Secret Garden. SJMA is one of six La Plata County nonprofits serving the environment sector that benefit from the events. Community Concerts pairs a nonprofit with a local music talent on Wednesday evenings from July 13 – August 17 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM, rain or shine. Food and signature cocktails provided by the Rochester Hotel will be available for purchase. The cover charge is a $10 donation or you can purchase your online punch pass. There is a limited number available, so mark your calendars and get yours soon!
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
pagosasprings.com

ZOOM TODAY: Conversation about Preventive Health Care

Healthy Archuleta to Host Community Conversation about Preventive Care Access & Utilization Featuring AXIS Integrated. Healthcare This Thursday 6/30/22 from 2 pm – 3 pm Healthy Archuleta dba FSFE – Food Coalition will host a community conversation that will engage the healthcare community and everyday residents about the types of preventive and primary care services that are available in Archuleta County. Healthy Archuleta, in partnership with Archuleta County, is working to complete a nutrition security health equity assessment over the next couple of years. We are looking at two broad questions that will help capture people’s voices/experiences related to food and preventative healthcare issues and opportunities in Archuleta County. Thursday’s conversation will continue to focus on our community’s experience and will feature Ricardo Martinez at AXIS Integrated Healthcare as it relates to preventative health care access and utilization (coverage, timeliness, workforce, and service). According to HealthCare.gov “Preventative services is defined as routine health care that includes screenings, check-ups, and patient counseling to prevent illnesses, disease, or other health problems.” (https://www.healthcare.gov/glossary/preventive-services/). Join us on Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83978862954 for the virtual meeting. For questions please contact us at [email protected] or 401-371-3227. To donate to support the work of Healthy Archuleta dba FSFE-Food Coalition please visit our website: https://www.foodcoalition4archuleta.org/donate.html.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO

