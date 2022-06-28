Now Open 6 Days a Week

Beds still open & Community Garden to Host July 10th Summer Planting. The Vista Lake Community Garden located behind the PLPOA at 230 Port Ave still has some community garden beds open and there are plans to plant the remaining beds alongside community members on Sunday July 10th from 4 pm – 5:30 pm. Since the growing season in Archuleta County is fairly short we will focus on a variety of plants that can still grow to maturity over the next few months. One of those plants is the squash blossom. We will be putting in a few beds of squash in the hopes to have a special harvest of blossoms to host a food demonstration later this summer of stuffed squash blossoms. Come join in on the fun, we will connect, spend some time weeding and planning the future tilled site where we will be able to produce a larger quantity of food during future growing seasons. All are welcome. For questions please contact us at [email protected] or 401-371-3227. To donate to support the work of Healthy Archuleta dba FSFE-Food Coalition please visit our website: https://www.foodcoalition4archuleta.org/donate.html.

ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO