Walgreens abandons Boots sale after market turmoil

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS pharmacy giant Walgreens has dropped plans to sell Boots, saying buyers were unable to raise enough funds due to instability in financial markets. Walgreens said it had various offers for the pharmacy business after it put Boots up for sale in January. But none of the offers adequately...

www.bbc.com

