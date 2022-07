With over 18,000 cryptocurrencies in existence, it is difficult for blockchain networks to distinguish themselves. The market is in a state of oversaturation due to having a high amount of coins. However, this is also positive as buyers have a variety of tokens to choose from. Crypto has seen better days, with the past two months resulting in established blockchain networks such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Terra (LUNA) declining in value.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO