Le'Veon Bell Opens as Favorite Over Adrian Peterson

The former Pittsburgh Steelers runner is set to start his boxing career next month.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers Le'Veon Bell and former All-Pro runner Adrian Peterson are set to square off in the boxing ring at Crypto.com Arena on July 30. For those feeling good about one running back over the other, early odds say Bell is the back to choose.

Bell opens as the -180 favorite over Peterson in the event. Meanwhile, the former NFL MVP is +140, according to BetOnline.

Bell made it known earlier this month that he wanted to pursue a boxing career now that he's a free agent. The 30-year-old played for the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, rushing for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

Peterson played in four games last season between the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks, racking up 98 yards and two scores as well.

