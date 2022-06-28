ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Le'Veon Bell Opens as Favorite Over Adrian Peterson

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tSo7q_0gONq3Qo00

The former Pittsburgh Steelers runner is set to start his boxing career next month.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers Le'Veon Bell and former All-Pro runner Adrian Peterson are set to square off in the boxing ring at Crypto.com Arena on July 30. For those feeling good about one running back over the other, early odds say Bell is the back to choose.

Bell opens as the -180 favorite over Peterson in the event. Meanwhile, the former NFL MVP is +140, according to BetOnline.

Bell made it known earlier this month that he wanted to pursue a boxing career now that he's a free agent. The 30-year-old played for the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, rushing for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

Peterson played in four games last season between the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks, racking up 98 yards and two scores as well.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

This is Why the Steelers Can't Wait to Add Another RB

Browns, Seahawks Nearing Deal for Baker Mayfield

Steelers QB Coach Breaks Down Position Battle

3 Quality Options Steelers Can Add at RB

Jessie Bates and Bengal 'All But Done'

Bill Belichick Only Praises Mike Tomlin

Steelers Won't Sign CB, But Could Still Sign This Position

Steelers Depth Chart With Larry Ogunjobi

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Super Bowl winner joins Falcons following shocking Buccaneers release

It didn’t take long for former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl champion and punter Bradley Pinion to find work again. Pinion signed a one-year contract with the division-rival Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Veteran punter Bradley Pinion is signing with the #Falcons on a one-year deal, source said. Released by […] The post Super Bowl winner joins Falcons following shocking Buccaneers release appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: 24th woman suing Cleveland Browns quarterback

The first lawsuit was filed in March 2021, with a flurry of additional women also filing complaints over the following month to bring the total to 22. Another woman sued Watson last week since the airing of an episode of HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel detailed the case. The...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Peterson
The Spun

Legendary NFL Quarterback Jim Kelly Shares Great Health News

While at his 34th annual football camp at Highmark Stadium this week, former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly provided an update on his health. Kelly, 62, dealt with oral cancer for an extended period of time. He eventually won that battle. Speaking to the public at his camp, Kelly revealed that...
NFL
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Le Veon Bell#Seahawks#Boxing#American Football#Crypto Com Arena#Mvp#Betonline#Titans#Baker Mayfield
ClutchPoints

Raiders QB Derek Carr takes subtle shot at Jon Gruden with lavish Josh McDaniels praise

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr can’t stop fawning over new head coach Josh McDaniels. In an interview with Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston, Carr opened up about the “genius” of McDaniels. Given the controversial second Raiders tenure of Jon Gruden, Carr’s lavish praise of McDaniels kind of comes off as a subtle jab […] The post Raiders QB Derek Carr takes subtle shot at Jon Gruden with lavish Josh McDaniels praise appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing comes to an end

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing in front of former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson came to an end on Thursday, June 30th in Delaware after three days, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport via NFL.com) Fantasy Impact:. According to the report, post-hearing briefs from Watson’s and...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bleacher Report predicts Ravens will re-sign familiar face

The Baltimore Ravens have seen outside linebacker be a position of need ever since the start of the 2022 offseason. They have a few talented young players at the position in Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes, but with the uncertainty surrounding when Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo could return from their torn achilles injuries, adding a veteran seems like it could be a good move for the team.
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

Colin Cowherd reacts to bombshell UCLA, USC report

The sports news cycle doesn’t stop for anyone, not even a vacationing Colin Cowherd waiting in line at U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Cowherd has been off his radio show this week, enjoying a vacation in the Caribbean with his family. But that came to an abrupt end Thursday afternoon when Cowherd addressed the latest seismic shift to hit college football almost immediately after his plane from the Caribbean touched down in Miami.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy