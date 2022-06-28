Austin to Host ‘Fair Chance’ Hiring Event

Another ban on personal watercraft will be implemented this weekend. The Austin Police Department Lake Patrol Unit will be enforcing a city ordinance that prohibits the use and operation of things such as wet bikes, motorized surfboards, and similar devices on Lake Austin. The enforcement will begin at sunset on Sunday, July 3, 2022, and end on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at sunrise. Non-motorized devices such as kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards can still be used along with watercraft designed for the conventional manner of sitting or standing in the vessel.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO