Austin, TX

Austin to Host ‘Fair Chance’ Hiring Event

newsradioklbj.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Austin will be hosting another Fair Chance Hiring Job and Resource Fair this week. It will be the fourth such event held by the city. The job fair will be held on Wednesday,...

www.newsradioklbj.com

newsradioklbj.com

City of Austin Still Taking Feedback on Spending Proposals

The City of Austin has not yet decided on the amount of money it will spend next year but there is plenty of speculation it will be at least $5 billion, if not more. This year’s spending is above $4.5 billion. Through the remainder of Thursday, the city is...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

City says 'H-E-B Austin Symphony Annual 4th of July Concert and Fireworks' is on this year

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin and the Austin Symphony Orchestra are inviting the community to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks, music and more. The "H-E-B Austin Symphony Annual 4th of July Concert and Fireworks" will be held starting at 8 p.m. on Monday, July 4, at Auditorium Shores and the Long Center for the Performing Arts. The event is free and open to the public.
AUSTIN, TX
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Police to Enforce Lake Austin Personal Watercraft Ban

Another ban on personal watercraft will be implemented this weekend. The Austin Police Department Lake Patrol Unit will be enforcing a city ordinance that prohibits the use and operation of things such as wet bikes, motorized surfboards, and similar devices on Lake Austin. The enforcement will begin at sunset on Sunday, July 3, 2022, and end on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at sunrise. Non-motorized devices such as kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards can still be used along with watercraft designed for the conventional manner of sitting or standing in the vessel.
AUSTIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Dozens of acres destroyed in northern Guadalupe County

(Guadalupe County) — Approximately 150 acres in northern Guadalupe County were destroyed following a grass fire that kept both local volunteer fire fighters and nearby residents busy. The fire reported Thursday afternoon scorched the acres of land along the area of Boenig and Branch Roads near FM 2623. Water drops by a STAR Flight aircraft couldn’t fall fast enough on the ranch land. That’s according to Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator and Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
#Resource Fair#Greater Mount Zion Church#The Home Page
News Talk 860 KSFA

Killeen, Texas Murder from 2017 to Be Featured on TV Next Week

A Killeen, Texas murder from 2017 will make its way to the small screen next week on Investigation Discovery's "Fear Thy Neighbor". The show is in its 8th season and has been airing on Investigation Discovery since 2014. It features true crime stories of neighborhood feuds that turn deadly. Investigation Discovery's website describes the show:
KILLEEN, TX
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Kristen Walters

Popular Texas restaurant's abrupt closure surprises employees and longtime patrons

One of the oldest restaurants in Texas closed its doors for good this month, leaving many locals who frequented the eatery feeling surprised and disappointed. The Hallmark Restaurant has been a staple of the Killeen community for the last forty years. However, despite being one of the oldest restaurants in the area and a favorite spot for local patrons, the popular eatery abruptly closed down the business last week.
KILLEEN, TX
KHOU

Who knew America's largest indoor water park was so close to Houston?

HOUSTON — Kalahari Resorts & Conventions is just a short drive from Houston to Round Rock, TX. You can play and stay in one of their one thousand beautiful rooms and suites. To book your Kalahari summer adventure, visit kalahariresorts.com/texas. This content sponsored by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

#ICYMI: Man acquitted of murder by insanity escapes, 5 shot at trail ride event

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Man acquitted of murder because of insanity escapes hospital. A 29-year-old man acquitted by reason of insanity of murder in the 2013 stabbing death of his father in Austin has escaped from a state hospital to which he was committed.

