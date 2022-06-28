ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Stretch Your Dollar: Credit card bills

By Alyssa Taglia
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21MAyV_0gONmI9w00

NEW HAVEN., Conn. (WTNH) – It can be tempting to rely on plastic, but experts say rely too much on credit cards, and you’ll pay dearly in the end. Soaring inflation is forcing millions of households to stretch their dollars further by putting charges on credit cards.

Americans carry an average of $6,194 in credit card debt, officials said. In May of this year, Americans had a collective balance of $856 billion in debt, which was a stark rise from May 2021.

“We’re starting to see credit card debt moving up. We’re also starting to see that savings that have been accumulated over the past couple of years during the pandemic start to run down,” said Greg McBride, BankRate.com’s chief financial analyst.

According to BankRate.com, more than one in three Americans have less emergency savings now than one year ago. Moody’s Analytics calculated that American households are spending an additional $341 a month to purchase the same goods and services compared to 2021. The rising prices are upending the budgets of millions of Americans.

“It’s really scary because it doesn’t seem like it’s going to get better any time soon,” Lily W. said, a viral TikToker who goes by lilyrnbudgets said.

“Inflation is hitting low and moderate-income households the hardest, and that credit card debt is going up at a time that interest rates are also going up,” McBride said.

Experts are also tracking credit card delinquencies and while they are up, they are still near record lows. But, carrying over that existing balance is getting more expensive.

The average credit card interest rate is currently just shy of 17% and only expected to climb. In this economy, there is little room for error, and for many, getting out of debt can seem overwhelming.

Lily W. says she racked up over $20,000 in credit card debt while attending nursing school but managed to pay it all off by using a technique called cash stuffing.

“Cash stuffing is essentially taking all of the spending that you would do, like on a credit card or debit card, for example, and using strictly cash. And basically, it’s just a way to keep yourself more disciplined and stay within a budget rather than just swiping a card recklessly,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

2 in custody after Hartford credit union robbery

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are in custody following a robbery at a Hartford credit union on Wednesday, police said. According to the Hartford Police Department, the robbery occurred at Cencap Bank on Main Street. The investigation is ongoing. Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Meriden police arrest alleged home invasion and assault suspect

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Meriden Police Department arrested a man on Friday who was allegedly behind a March home invasion and assault. On March 2, Meriden police responded to a call that a female had been pistol-whipped in the head with a firearm at a Meriden residence. When officers arrived at the scene, they […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Norwich police arrest man on narcotics charges

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police arrested a man on narcotics charges on Wednesday evening. The Norwich Police Department Detective Division responded to an apartment on Broadway to execute a search warrant. The warrant was the result of an intensive and targeted investigation of a reported drug dealer at that location, according to police. Upon […]
NORWICH, CT
Money

How to Remove a Charge-off from Your Credit Report

Future lenders want to know that the person they are extending credit to is willing and able to pay back their debt obligations. However, the presence of a charged-off account can be a huge red flag for potential creditors. In fact, charge-off accounts can affect your creditworthiness to the extent...
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
CNET

If Your Student Loan Debt Is Forgiven, What Happens to Your Credit Score? Here's What to Know

With more than one in five families holding student loans -- according to the most recent numbers from the Federal Reserve -- a proposal by President Joe Biden's administration to forgive some portion of higher-education debt could help the finances of a lot of people. And while removing debt from your balance sheet may be a good thing for you and your monthly budget in the long term, it might have an unexpected effect on your credit score in the short term.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card Debt#Debit Card#Credit Card Interest#Americans#Moody S Analytics#Tiktoker
Dayana Sabatin

Inflation Relief Checks (Up To $1,050)

According to MarketWatch, over 23 million California taxpayers will supposedly be receiving inflation relief checks this upcoming fall. So, if you live in California, and you're a taxpayer who has been hurt by inflation, you might be getting some form of financial relief, although these news are quite ironic as people in California are not the only ones who have been hurt by inflation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
WTNH

Two killed in Milford crash on I-95 Northbound

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were killed in a crash on I-95 in Milford on Thursday morning, according to police. In the area of Exit 36 on I-95 Northbound, a car that was attempting to merge from the left lane into the center lane struck a car that was traveling in the center lane […]
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Four Windsor men arrested for involvement in alleged drug trafficking organization

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – Four Windsor men were arrested on federal narcotics distribution charges related to the large scale-trafficking of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut and a Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration in New England. According to documents and statements made in […]
WINDSOR, CT
Investopedia

What Credit Score Do You Need to Get a Home Equity Loan?

If you're a homeowner, you have a great asset at your disposal—your home equity. But while you may have easily qualified for your original mortgage, you will have to prove your creditworthiness again if you want a home equity loan. That means that your credit score is one of the deciding factors between approval and denial.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Vice

Every American Should Get 'Inflation Relief' Money

On Sunday, California lawmakers inched closer to a budget deal that would issue direct payments to California residents making less than $250,000—a plan being pitched as inflation relief. For the past few months, inflation driven by the pandemic, supply chain crises, and the war in Ukraine has pushed food and gas prices to new heights, and the payments aim to mitigate some of that pain.
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

What Annual Income Is Required for a Credit Card?

If you're considering a new credit card, you might wonder, "What income do I need to qualify for a credit card, anyway?" It's an important question, since companies are legally required to verify that you have sufficient income to access a line of credit. However, the minimum income for a credit card isn't a hard number and is based on several factors. Below, we'll take a closer look at credit card income requirements and how to report your income correctly.
CREDITS & LOANS
WTNH

WTNH

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy