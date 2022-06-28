Happenings: Events, activities, community announcements

Email announcements to community@reflector.com.

Soup Kitchen

The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.

Family reunion

The Hines family will hold a family picnic at the Haddock UAFWB Church, 111 Sunset Acre Lane, Winterville, 2-5 p.m. Saturday. A family fun day will be 1 p.m Sunday, July 3, at Boyd Lee park, 5184 Corey Road. Call 252-640-5630 for more information.

Summer meals

Pitt County Schools’ School Nutrition Services will serve free meals for ages 18 and younger at several sites this summer. Breakfast will be served from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Mondays-Thursdays and lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in most cafeterias. The following sites will be open through Aug. 11: Ayden Elementary, Belvoir Elementary, D.H. Conley, Eastern Elementary, H.B. Sugg, Sadie Saulter, South Central and Wellcome Middle schools as well as New Mercies Tabernacle Church and Versademics. Greenville Housing Authority will be open through Aug. 10 and Horizons at Oakwood will be open through Aug. 3. Six additional sites, E.B. Aycock, G.R. Whitfield, Grifton School, Lakeforest, Ridgewood and Wintergreen Primary, will be open from July 11-28. All school sites will be closed July 4-7. For more information, call 830-4226.

Winterville Museum

The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask while touring the museum. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.

Family Chess Club

The Family Chess Club is now meeting from 6-9 p.m. every Wednesday at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Chess lectures will be from 6-7 p.m. Chess sets are provided. All levels of players are welcome. The club is an affiliate of the United States Chess Federation and conducts sanctioned chess tournaments on occasion. Direct any questions to President Jerry Skinner, 209-4148 or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.

Republican women

The Republican Women of Pitt County host their monthly luncheon and speakers series on the third Thursday of the month at the Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Drive. Social and check-in at 11:30; program and lunch begins at noon. RSVP to rwpcnc21@gmail.com required for lunch.

Vietnam vets

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272 holds its monthly membership meeting on the second Thursday of every month at The Hut, 2805 Cemetery Road, Greenville, with a free meal at 6 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m. VVA membership is open to all Vietnam-era veterans. Bring your DD214. The next meeting is July 14.

Tea Party

The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive, Greenville. Andy Jackson, director of the Civitas Center for Public Integrity, will speak about election integrity and election reform.

Council on Aging

The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.

Zumba Gold, zumba for active older adults, 10:30-11:30, Tuesdays. No registration required.

Senior fitness classes, 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. No registration required.

Brainiac Boot Camp to Train Your Brain, 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays, July 13-Aug. 3. Cost is $20 due at registration. Registration deadline is June 30. Supply T-shirt size when registering.

Android Cellphone Class, 9-10 p.m. Tuesday, July 5.

A presentation on Angelica Church, a socialite with the rich and famous of the Revolutionary War period, 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 5.

A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns about Falls, 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, July 6-28.

{li class=”p1”}Computing for Beginners 10:30-11:45 a.m., Thursday, July 7, Tuesdays, July 12 and 19. Limited seating. {/li}{li class=”p1”}Revolving Caregiver Depot Station Rotation, a support program for caregivers, 10-11 a.m. July 11{/li}{li class=”p1”}Beginner Quilting, 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays, July 13-27. Cost is $40.{/li}{li class=”p1”}Road to Resources: Protecting Clients Rights in Long Term Care, 3-4 p.m. Monday, July 18. Seating is limited. {/li}{li class=”p1”}Grand Canyon trip interest meeting, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20. Trip is in April. {/li}

Early Bird vendor registration for Fall Fest runs through June 30. Contact Cyndi at cshimer@pittcoa.com for more information or registration. The Fall Fest Craft and Vendor Fair will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Around the World With Wine 3-4 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 4-25. Cost is $10/class or $35 for all four classes.

Vamos: Survival Spanish for Travelers, 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 17-Oct. 26. Cost is $25. Taught by Ann Borisoff, retired professor of Hispanic studies, ECU.{/li}

Trip to the beautiful Southwest, including VIP admission to the International Balloon Fiesta, Oct. 1-7. A few seats left. No age requirements. Visit pittcoa.com/upcoming-events/trips-2/ or call 752-1717, Ext. 201.

Trip to Harrah’s Resort and Casino, Cherokee, Oct. 24-26. Visit pittcoa.com/upcoming-events/trips-2/ or call 752-1717, Ext. 201.

{p class=”p1”}Give Blood

The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations.

Red Men’s Lodge, 503 E. 3rd St., Washington, noon-4-p.m. July 5.

Hookerton Fire Station, 404 East Main St., Hookerton, 2-6 p.m., July 6.

St. James United Methodist Church, 2000 E. Sixth St., Greenville, 3-7 p.m., July 7

Whiteplains Church Ministries, 748 Edward St., Belhaven, 1-6 p.m., July 10

The Heritage at Arlington, 2700 Arlington Blvd., Greenville, 2-6 p.m., July 11.

The Blind Center, 219 N. Harvey St., Washington, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 12

‘Clue’

Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host performances of “Clue,” a farce-meets-murder mystery, beginning in July. Shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. July 14-16 and July 21-23, with additional matinee performances at 2 p.m. July 16-17 and July 23. The play is based on the 1985 film that was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game. General admission tickets are $20, $15 for students and seniors. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com or call 1-888-622-3868.

Acting intensive

Magnolia Arts Center will host Take Ten: A Youth Acting Intensive from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. July 18-22. The workshop, led by instructor Janice Schreiber, is open to ages 10-16. It will focus on basic techniques such as concentration, relaxation, circle of attention, circumstances, and objectives, along with qualities of movement, atmospheres, and archetypal gestures. Cost is $150, and scholarships are available. Enrollment is limited. For more information email info@magnoliaartscenter.com.

Exercise study

The ECU Department of Kinesiology is looking for male and female research subjects, ages 18-80, eligible for compensation who would like to begin a three-month exercise training program focused on how molecules within the body are affected by physical activity and exercise. Supervised sessions involve resistance or aerobic exercises accompanied by unique health assessments and monitoring. Email jonesdo16@ecu.edu or houmardj@ecu.edu.

Exchange students

Ayusa, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting global learning and leadership through foreign exchange, study abroad, and leadership programs for high school students from the U.S. and around the world, currently accepting applications for families to host an exchange student for the upcoming year. The program is open all applicants including empty-nesters, single parents and traditional and non-traditional families. For more information contact Connie Lawrence of Ayusa at 919-612-5013 or clawrence@ayusa.org and visit www.ayusa.org.