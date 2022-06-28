Pride Month Good to Beyond the Bell Tours in Post-Pandemic Times

Rebecca Fisher (left) and Joey Leroux are co-owners of Beyond the Bell Tours. Image via Beyond the Bell Tours.

The LGBTQ Philadelphia touring company “Beyond the Bell Tours” started by two Haverford College alum, has doubled its attendance since 2018 and its weekend Pride tours this month are sold out, writes Isabel Tehan for Philadelphia Business Journal.

The travel route taken by a rainbow trolley takes guests through Philadelphia’s Gayborhood and features live music, drag performances and queer history.

The company’s goal is to showcase the untold stories of Philadelphia’s history, particularly regarding women and the LGBTQ+ community.

Beyond the Bell Tours was founded by Joey Leroux, with friend and fellow Haverford College alum Rebecca Fisher.

The company has recovered well this season after the pandemic forced them to close temporarily.

With Pride Month, it’s expected to see its most successful month ever, with June attendance so far double what it was in 2019.

Leroux and Fisher founded Beyond the Bell Tours in 2018 using a $3,000 grant for students from Haverford College. Fisher hit on the idea while working as a tour guide in Philadelphia, wondering why some stories weren’t being told.

“Philadelphia was the first in the nation for so many things, and that’s true for women’s and queer history, too,” Fisher said.