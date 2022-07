This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the outlawing of abortion in Oklahoma after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed its decision on Roe v. Wade, Congressman Markwayne Mullin coming in with a sizeable lead over former House Speaker T.W. Shannon heading into a runoff election in the race for U.S. Senate and State Representative Avery Frix and former State Senator Josh Brecheen taking the top spots in the Republican primary for Congressional District 2.

