Englewood, CO

Englewood Trash Fire Source Of Smoke And Smell Across Denver Tuesday Morning

By Chris Spears
 4 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – The weather played a role in why so many people woke up to the smell of fire in metro Denver on Tuesday. A light south wind and a temperature inversion were to blame.

A fire at a trash facility in Englewood on Monday continued to smolder into the night. A strong temperature inversion on Tuesday morning trapped that smoke near the ground. A light wind from the south transported it and the smell into downtown Denver and portions of the eastern suburbs.

Denver, CO
Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

