Report: Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry Wanted By Liverpool Amid Transfer Links

By Rowan Lee
 4 days ago

Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry is reportedly wanted by Liverpool as a possible replacement for Sadio Mane.

According to the ECHO the Reds have stepped up their interest in Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry and could potentially make a move for the German.

Last week there were various reports stating that talks have already taken place between Liverpool's hierarchy and Gnabry's representatives over a possible summer move to Merseyside. However, noise around the transfer soon went quiet, until now.

The 26-year-old German international is said to favour a move to Anfield in a search for more guaranteed game time especially now with fellow Bayern players Mane, Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane all battling it out for a starting place.

Gnabry's current contract at the Allianz Arena is set to expire next summer which is likely to mean if Bayern were to let him leave it would be sensible to sell him now rather than lose him for free.

Despite Gnabry keen on a move, according to reports in Germany the Bundesliga champions have no plans to sell the player and are currently planning to offer him a new deal.

However, with Liverpool reportedly closing the door on any other incomings this summer it doesn't look likely we'll see the the German join the Reds anytime soon.

