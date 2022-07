This road upgrade project brought to life a critical infrastructure improvement to 1.9 miles in Camden County. Considering the safety to bikers, motorists and pedestrians alike, the Chapel Avenue (CR 626) improvement project spans a stretch of road from Haddonfield Road to Kings Highway in Cherry Hill Township. Under the stewardship of County Engineer Kevin Becica, design engineers French & Parrello Associates of Wall developed a creative solution to calm traffic in the area while creating bicycle lanes and new sidewalks for pedestrians.

CHERRY HILL, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO