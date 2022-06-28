Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police reported two arrests on Monday.

Police arrested 53-year-old Lisa Ann Hoffman at her residence for Domestic Abuse Assault 1st Offense, causing bodily injury. Officers transported Hoffman to the Union County Jail and later transported her to the Adams County Jail; and held on no bond until seen by a Magistrate Judge.

Creston Police arrested 36-year-old Shane Curtis White for driving while barred. Police cited White and released him at the scene.