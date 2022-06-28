ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, IA

Creston Police Report

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hWFYn_0gONkGSu00

(Creston) Creston Police reported two arrests on Monday.

Police arrested 53-year-old Lisa Ann Hoffman at her residence for Domestic Abuse Assault 1st Offense, causing bodily injury. Officers transported Hoffman to the Union County Jail and later transported her to the Adams County Jail; and held on no bond until seen by a Magistrate Judge.

Creston Police arrested 36-year-old Shane Curtis White for driving while barred. Police cited White and released him at the scene.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

2 arrested in Des Moines woman’s June murder

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two people are now charged with murder in the June shooting death of a Des Moines woman. Rashawn Evans of Altoona and Lyzaiah Treadwell of Des Moines, both 21, are charged with first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Elizabeth Arzola, according to the Des Moines Police Department. They were booked […]
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Altoona Man Charged With Attempted Murder and Kidnapping

An Altoona man arrested in Melcher-Dallas on June 20 has had his charges modified. . Fifty-three-year-old Gary Oneal Elmore of Altoona, was initially charged with Burglary First Degree, a Class B Felony, Kidnapping Third Degree, a Class C Felony, Going Armed with Intent, a Class D Felony, Dominion/Control of a Firearm or Weapon by a Domestic Abuse Offender, a Class D Felony, Harassment First Degree and Aggravated Misdemeanor, and two counts of Child Endangerment and Aggravated Misdemeanor.
ALTOONA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Creston, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Creston, IA
Crime & Safety
KCCI.com

Police: Des Moines woman helped scam elderly woman out of almost $3,000

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman faces dependent adult abuse charges after police say she scammed an elderly victim out of money. Court records show Keisha Harvey would get checks from the victim, cash the checks and then buy gift cards for a scammer. Records say Harvey also took some of the money for herself.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Man Sentenced For Illegally Obtaining Medical Information

(Des Moines, IA) — A Des Moines man will spend 27 months in prison for illegally obtaining health information on another person. Forty-nine-year-old Dustin Ortiz pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to wrongfully obtain and disclose individually identifiable health information. According to court documents, Ortiz conspired with a then-employee of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Des Moines to obtain the records on the victim’s mental health conditions and medications. Ortiz then gave the records to a third party. The court information says the intent was to use the health information for personal gain and malicious harm — making it a felony.
DES MOINES, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Identity of UTV Driver Killed in Decatur County Accident Released

DECATUR COUNTY, IA – The identity of the driver killed in an accident on Tuesday in Decatur County has been released. The Iowa State Patrol reports 46-year old Ankeny resident Brian Kitt was killed when he lost control of a UTV in a hay field on private property. Kitt was ejected in the accident, causing the fatal injuries.
DECATUR COUNTY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Ann
WHO 13

Sheriff: Missing Madison County girl located safe

UPDATE: The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says Kamryn Levine has been found safe and returned to her rural St. Charles home. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation assisted in the case. The Sheriff’s Office is thanking the public for information that helped locate her. No other details were released. MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — The Madison […]
MADISON COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Drug Dealer Found Hiding In West Des Moines Bathtub Sentenced

(Des Moines, IA) -- A suspected drug-dealer found hiding in a West Des Moines bathtub has been sentenced to 30-years in prison. Investigators say 36-year-old Marcus Burrage was convicted of trafficking heroin in Ames and Nevada. Officers found drug trafficking evidence in Buragge's Nevada apartment in 2018. Police arrested him at a West Des Moines motel, where he was found hiding in a bathtub. Investigators say while waiting for trial, Burrage punched a Polk County Jailer in the back of the head and bragged about it. The jailer suffered serious injuries. Burrage was charged with assaulting a correctional officer.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Creston Police Report
Western Iowa Today

Missing Teenage Girl Found Alive

(Winterset, IA) — A teenage girl that went missing Monday in Madison County is alive and well. Fifteen-year-old Kamryn Levine was last seen Sunday night in her home in St. Charles shortly before bedtime but was nowhere to be found Monday morning. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says she was later found safe and returned to her home.
MADISON COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Elderly driver seriously injured in I-235 exit ramp crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – An elderly woman was seriously injured in an accident on an exit ramp of I-235 Thursday morning. It happened at 5:05 a.m. on the exit ramp to 3rd Street and 7th Street north. It was a one-vehicle accident and the driver suffered serious injuries, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the […]
DES MOINES, IA
iowa.media

Monday keeps Union County fire departments busy

Smoke from a building fire west of Lorimor could be seen from nearly 20 miles away. The page of a fully engulfed machine shed came in just before 5 p.m. Monday, and Afton Fire Department and Union County Sheriff’s Department responded. “When we got there, the garage was fully...
UNION COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
khqa.com

Ft. Madison inmate dies in prison

FT. MADISON, Iowa (KHQA) — An inmate at the Iowa State Penitentiary has died. Elvin Gilroy was pronounced dead due to natural causes at 9:40 a.m. on Monday, June 27 while in hospice at the penitentiary in Fort Madison where he had been housed as a result of chronic illness.
FORT MADISON, IA
kmaland.com

Page County Attorney's report

(Clarinda) -- Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen's office released its latest report of court activities. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

6 Year-Old & 50-Year-Old Killed in Southern Iowa Accidents

Wednesday was a tragic day in southern Iowa. Two people were killed in the extreme southern part of the state in separate incidents. The first accident happened Wednesday afternoon at approximately 1 p.m. in rural Appanoose County. According to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, Roberta Leffler was...
IOWA STATE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Structure Fire Results In Total Loss In Stuart Wednesday

There was a structure fire in rural Stuart early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Stuart Fire Department, they responded to the fire at 1:56 pm on 1946 Trenton Avenue in Adair County. The fire department says the structure was considered to be a total loss with an unknown cause of the fire. There was no one hurt from the incident.
STUART, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy