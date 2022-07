DAVENPORT, Iowa — One Davenport man is feeling lucky after winning big Monday, June 27 in the Iowa Lottery's Lucky for Life game. Winner Doug Schlickman will be cashing in a $25,000 check each year for the rest of his life after his ticket came up as a winner in Monday night's drawing. The 51-year-old purchased the winning ticket at the Kwik Star located at 1225 East Kimberly Road in Davenport, according to a news release from the Iowa Lottery.

