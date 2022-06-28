ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

By ReportWire
reportwire.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through...

reportwire.org

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Americans warned to stay indoors this weekend as intense heat wave approaches: ‘This will impact everyone’

Residents of some western states may see intense heat this weekend, with temperatures forecasted to reach far above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 C).The heat wave is expected to hit parts of Arizona, California and Nevada especially hard — including the cities of Phoenix, Las Vegas and Sacramento.The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Sacramento warns everyone to be prepared for dangerous heat conditions. “This heat will impact everyone, not just those sensitive to heat risk!” the agency said in a tweet.An “extreme heat watch” has been issued for southern Arizona and nearby parts of California. Isolated areas, inlcuding around Phoenix,...
ARIZONA STATE
TODAY.com

10 million at risk for severe weather on Tuesday

Severe weather threats stretching from the Rockies to the East Coast are in place on Tuesday, including the risk of damaging hail, strong wind gusts and possible tornadoes. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.June 7, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Rounds of severe weather to charge through northern Plains

Dry and cooler air has settled across the northern Plains after a cold front replaced the recent spell of record-challenging heat, but the tranquil weather pattern will be short-lived as the threat of severe weather is expected to spark thunderstorms to end the week. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that there will...
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
AccuWeather

Heavy storms to slice through heat, humidity in the Northeast

Summertime heat and humidity have taken a hold of the Northeastern states for the final weekend of June. Now, forecasters say a strong cold front is on the way which will cut through the steamy conditions and bring several days of comfortable weather to the region. Showers and drenching thunderstorms...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Has Been Detected off the Coast of Oregon

According to the USGS, a cluster of earthquakes was registered early Wednesday off the Oregon coast around 300 miles west of Newport but caused no damage. Geographical Survey. Within five hours, the agency reported nine earthquakes, three of which were barely minutes apart. At 2:54 a.m., the first earthquake was felt. The magnitude was 3.8. Eight more had struck by 7:01 a.m.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janice Dean
Daniella Cressman

Homes in Roswell, New Mexico Are Underwater Due to Flooding

New Mexico has had a lot of trouble with wildfires this year, followed by intense rainfall. Many have feared that the recent rains could lead to flash floods in some areas. Unfortunately, this is now a reality: Roswell saw heavy rains on Sunday, June 26, 2022, and many other areas in the southern part of the state will likely experience heavy rains and floods as well.
ROSWELL, NM
AccuWeather

Late-season snow and cold give parts of Northeast a taste of winter

Never mind that it was just a few days before the official start of summer in the Northern Hemisphere --Old Man winter brought wintry scenes and deadly nighttime cold to the higher terrain across the Northeast over the weekend. The frigid conditions were so extreme in some locations across New England that several hikers had to be rescued, and one hiker was pronounced dead due to severe hypothermia near Andover, Maine.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Thunderstorms#Gulf Coast#Great Lakes#Severe Weather#Fox News Channel#Fnc#Fox Friends#Fox Weather#Fox News Media
natureworldnews.com

Sheep Fire: US State Government Issue Mandatory Evacuation Orders as Wildfire Spreads Across Southern California

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued by local authorities, as a wildland fire is growing in size at the Angeles National Forest in Southern California. Members of the law enforcement are reportedly conducting a door-to-door approach to impose the measure as the wildfire threatens the Desert Front Road and Wild Horse Canyon.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
pethelpful.com

Video of Bison Leaving Yellowstone During Devastating Flooding Is Breaking Hearts

Yellowstone National Park was recently closed to tourists as historic flooding ripped through the area. The floods caused major damage to roads and some houses were even swept away. This caused setbacks for traveler's plans who wanted to visit the beautiful park. Plus, there could be a potential decrease in the area's economy as fewer tourists visit. But the alarm bells that are ringing for many people are how the animals are going to be affected by the floods.
ANIMALS
CBS Miami

Tracking The Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone Two, two other systems to keep an eye on

MIAMI - The CBS4 Weather team is busy tracking all the action in the tropics but there are no current threats to South Florida.At 11 a.m. Tuesday, Potential Tropical Cyclone Two was located about 260 miles east of Trinidad and moving west at 23 miles per hour. This disturbance is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Bonnie and bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the southern Windward Islands on Tuesday and Wednesday."Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is forecast to become Tropical Storm Bonnie, not a threat to us, however, it is forecast to move across the southern Windward Islands where...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The US Sun

Baseball-size hail and dangerous winds forecast in severe storm warning only days after Tropical Storm Alex flooded US

SEVERE storms with dangerous hail the size of baseballs will sweep across the Midwest for the second consecutive day as meteorologists urge residents to stay indoors. Another round of dangerous storms is brewing in the Plains region, putting parts of Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska on high alert just a day after baseball-sized hail battered the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Earthquake hits Georgia in early hours

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake has rattled the city of Stillmore, in the US state of Georgia.Tremors could also be felt in nearby Augusta, Macon, and Brunswick following the 4am shake, according to the United States Geological Survey.Moderate shaking was reported near the epicenter of the quake just east of the Emanuel County city of 700 people. However there are no reports of any damage.Earthquakes of this size are rare for Georgia.There have only been 10 earthquakes reaching magnitude 3.5 or greater since 1903. The strongest ever recorded in the state was magnitude 4.5 in 1914.An earthquake is the shaking of...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy