PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The furries are back in Pittsburgh. Anthrocon has returned for the first time since the pandemic. "It is like coming home after far too long an absence," said Samuel Conway, CEO of Anthrocon.Costumes and real-life animal roleplay will line the streets as furries and Anthrocon return to Pittsburgh. "When you see the Anthrocon and the furries come back to town, it almost signals, we're here, we did it, we're back, let's celebrate together," said Susan Klein with Visit Pittsburgh.For 15 years now, animators, artists and costumers have been coming to the city for workshops and seminars and a particular...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO