ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Missoula health officials urge widespread voluntary mask use

By MTN News
Q2 News
Q2 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l9wzc_0gONi7g200

MISSOULA - The Missoula-City-County Health Department is urging the "widespread indoor mask use is encouraged for all individuals regardless of vaccination status."

The request comes as Missoula County remains in the US Centers for Disease and Control's (CDC) High Risk COVID-19 category .

Under the High Risk COVID-19 category the following prevention strategies are recommended by CDC for individuals:

  • Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings)
  • If you are immunocompromised or high risk [cdc.gov] for severe disease
    • Wear a mask or respirator [cdc.gov] that provides you with greater protection
    • Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed
    • Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to take other precautions (e.g., testing)
    • Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing)
    • Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, PrEP, and monoclonal antibodies
  • If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk [cdc.gov] for severe disease
    • consider self-testing to detect infection before contact
    • consider wearing a mask when indoors with them
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters
  • Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible
  • Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19

Vaccine appointments, the therapeutics finder tool and COVID-19 testing locations can all be found at https://www.missoulainfo.com/ .

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1240 KLYQ

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 2,104 Cases, One Death

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 287,145 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 2,104 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,447 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,500,164 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 567,828...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

New Missoula County zoning code goes into effect

MISSOULA, Mont. - As Montana's population grows, Missoula County is planning long-term for its future, determining how it'll support the need for housing while maintaining its natural resources, through a new zoning code now in effect. The code regulates development outside of city limits, ranging from Bonner and North Lolo...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana COVID-19 Vaccines
Missoula County, MT
Health
Missoula, MT
Government
Missoula County, MT
Government
Missoula, MT
Health
City
Missoula, MT
County
Missoula County, MT
Local
Montana Health
Local
Montana Government
montanarightnow.com

Missoula bear researcher's mementos burgled

Burglars looted the late grizzly researcher Chuck Jonkel’s Missoula home twice last week, stealing not only historic bear memorabilia but current wildlife research files. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks bear manager Jamie Jonkel, Chuck Jonkel’s son, discovered the break-in on Monday at the home near the base of Mount Sentinel. The thieves had apparently spent hours rooting around in the house, taking the senior Jonkel’s collections of bear pins and jewelry, rare coins and stamps, spotting scopes, and other personal items. They also took several things belonging to Jamie Jonkel, including his FWP work computer and a sack full of thumb-drives loaded with photos and videos of grizzly management activity.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Department#Up To Date#Health Care#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#Wear#Possi
montanarightnow.com

Arlee Powwow returns after 2-year hiatus

ARLEE — The Arlee Powwow returned from pandemic quarantine Friday amid the jingle of bells and a flurry of multicolored streamers. The multi-day celebration marked the first time the powwow has taken place since organizers suspended the event due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. For the revelers who...
ARLEE, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Weekly Crime Report: DUI With a Juvenile in the Car

The Missoula County Attorney’s Office filed 14 new criminal complaints this week, which is six less than last week and right around the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, five of those cases involved interpersonal violence. “In one case, we charged assault with a weapon,” Pabst said....
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Flathead Beacon

Fourth of July Weekend Features Flathead Valley Festivities

Multiple parades and fireworks shows are planned around the Flathead Valley for Fourth of July weekend, anchoring a slate of festivities that includes a 5k, barbecue, and even an arts festival. One of the first events of the weekend is the Whitefish Arts Festival, which kicks off July 1 and...
POLSON, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Man Arrested For Pointing an AR-15 at His Wife

On June 25, 2022, Jane Doe called 911 to report that her husband, 45-year-old Allen Goddard, had assaulted her earlier in the day and was presently gathering all his firearms after she told him to leave their house. Missoula Police Department Officers responded to Doe’s residence on Ernest Avenue. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula to Welcome New Restaurant in old Caffe Dolce Location

The comings and goings of Missoula businesses are constant topics of conversation around town. And the last few months have been filled with big news for some pretty recognizable places in Missoula. Recent changes for local businesses include:. Riding the Caffe Dolce roller coaster. Caffe Dolce's final year before they...
MISSOULA, MT
KOMO News

Man gored by bison in Yellowstone near Old Faithful

MISSOULA, Mont. (CBS2) — A 34-year-old man was gored by a bison near in Yellowstone National Park near Old Faithful, park officials say. The man was from Colorado, and he was sitting with his family on a boardwalk, and a bull bison charged his group. Officials say his family didn't leave the area, and the bison gored the man.
MISSOULA, MT
livelytimes.com

Blues festivals amp up in Idaho and Montana

After a pandemic lapse, blues festivals are back in July and August, beginning with the Historic Wallace Blues Festival, July 8-10. Also on tap are festivals in Noxon, Hot Springs, Libby and Billings. Wallace, the historic mining town just over Lookout Pass in Idaho, offers a great venue for the...
MONTANA STATE
Q2 News

Q2 News

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy