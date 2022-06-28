'Lock up your children!': See the first look at 'Hocus Pocus 2,' chilling new trailer

The Sanderson sisters are back and scarier than ever!

Disney+ released the first trailer for the long-awaited " Hocus Pocus 2 " sequel Tuesday, teasing a film scarier than we remember almost 30 years after the 1993 original.

The trailer opens with Cassie (Lilia Buckingham) wishing her classmate Becca (Whitney Peak) a happy birthday. When Cassie asks what Becca has planned, she states, "Birthday ritual, scary movie marathon, same as every year."

Becca and her friend Izzy (Belissa Escobedo) later set out to the woods with a candle — the Black Flame candle to be exact — and perform the birthday ritual.

"Another year begins anew. Maiden, mother, and crone too. We call on thee with one request. Help our intentions manifest," Becca and Izzy say as a full moon lights behind them.

As the Black Flame candle lights, the ground beneath the two friends splits and Sanderson sisters Winifred ( Bette Midler ), Sarah ( Sarah Jessica Parker ) and Mary ( Kathy Najimy ) rise from the ashes. In a nearby store, you also see a black cat, perhaps Zachary Binx, looking cautiously as Book wakes up.

The sisters waste no time. "Lock up your children! Yes, Salem, we're back!" Winifred shouts with a sinister laugh.

They make their way to a carnival where, true to the original, the organizer asks, "Hey! It's the Sanderson Sisters. I bet you're looking for the stage?"

"Always," Winnie says wickedly. (True fans of the original film will remember the sisters performing the hypnotic "I Put a Spell on You," used as a spell to keep parents distracted while the Sanderson sisters summon children required for a potion to keep them young forever.)

By the end of "Hocus Pocus," the sisters have been turned to dust, outwitted by Max Dennison (Omri Katz), his younger sister Dani (Thora Birch) and his classmate/love interest Allison (Vinessa Shaw).

In the sequel, it is up to Cassie, Becca and Izzy to try to stop the witches.

“I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life," director Anne Fletcher said in a previous press release. "(T)o be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special. This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I can’t wait to get started.”

"Hocus Pocus 2" will debut on Disney+ on Sept. 30.

