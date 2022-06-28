ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USWNT vs. Colombia soccer odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
 4 days ago
The United States Women’s National Team hosts Colombia at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah. Tuesday’s kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we preview the USWNT vs. Columbia odds and lines, and make our best soccer bets, picks and predictions.

This will continue the summer circuit of international friendlies for the USWNT. After crushing Uzbekistan 9-0 and 9-1 in a pair of matches, the USWNT defeated Colombia 3-0 in Colorado Saturday.

The friendlies will help Team USA get into form for the CONCACAF Women’s Championship final round, which commences with a match against Haiti July 4.

At least in its first match, Colombia posed a larger threat to the USWNT than many of its previous opponents, mainly on the defensive end. While the USWNT had 22 shots, it was limited to just 8 on target. Colombia had 27% of the possession and just 1 shot.

Colombia ranks 28th in the world, per FIFA women’s rankings (USA is No. 1). Coming into this 2-game match with the U.S., Colombia had drawn its last 4 international friendlies, 2 against Argentina and 2 against Venezuela.

USWNT vs. Colombia odds, lines, picks and predictions

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: USWNT -10000 (bet $10,000 to win $100) | Colombia +4000 (bet $100 to win $4000) | Draw +1200
  • Over/Under: 4.5 (O: -135 | U: -107)

Prediction

USA 4, Colombia 0

Money line (ML)

PASS.

Betting any favorite at -10000 produces little value.

Even $100 would result in a fraction of a dollar in return. Even the alternate line of USA -2 at -370 has no value. There are some correct score predictions that may be worth a long-shot gamble.

Considering the USWNT gave up 1 shot on Saturday and has given up just 1 goal in all 6 of the 2022 matches, which was Uzbekistan’s only shot on target, I’d back its defense.

If you’re set on playing the USWNT, a final result of 4-0 (+420) would be worth a small wager.

Over/Under (O/U)

BET UNDER 4.5 (-107).

The USWNT might not have put up 6 or 7 goals on Saturday, but it was still dominant. That display should role over into its performance on Tuesday evening. The U.S. controlled the game, holding 73% of possession.

Colombia had just 1 shot on 0 shots on target. It had under half as many passes. I expect a similar showing. The USWNT had just 8 shots on target, scoring on 3.

The USA has played 2 of its 4 matches this year against FIFA top-30 teams Under this total. The only 2 that reached it were a pair of 5-0 wins over New Zealand.

Considering how the USWNT played Saturday mixed with the fact that it should be giving more minutes to younger players and fewer to veterans like F Alex Morgan, I expect this battle to again go Under.

