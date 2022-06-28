Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals odds, picks and predictions

The Pittsburgh Pirates (29-44) and Washington Nationals (28-48) play the 2nd of a 3-game series Tuesday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Pirates vs. Nationals odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Pirates lead 3-2

The Pirates dropped Monday’s series opener 3-2 although emergency call-up RHP Miguel Yajure did a good job with 4 scoreless IP with 4 H and 3 BB allowed.

The Nationals entered the bottom of the 8th down 2-1, but scratched out 2 runs in the inning for the come-from-behind victory. Washington is now 5-2 in the last 7 games, hitting the Under in 5 of the last 6 contests.

Pirates at Nationals projected starters

LHP Jose Quintana vs. LHP Patrick Corbin

Quintana (1-4, 3.60 ERA) makes his 15th start. He has a 1.31 WHIP, 3.0 BB/9 and 7.8 K/9 in 70 IP.

No-decision last time out Thursday against the Chicago Cubs at home with 2 ER, 6 H, 1 BB, 6 K in 6 IP.

Hasn’t won in 8 consecutive starts, since May 9 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Is 0-1 with a 4.44 ERA in 5 road starts with 24 1/3 IP.

Corbin (3-10, 6.60 ERA) makes his 16th start. He has a 1.79 WHIP, 3.4 BB/9 and 7.7 K/9 in 73 2/3 IP.

Allowed 2 ER, 3 H and 3 BB over 5 1/3 IP in a no-decision in his first outing against the Bucs in Pittsburgh April 17.

Is 2-5 with a 5.87 ERA and .292 opponent batting average over 38 1/3 IP in 8 home outings.

Pirates at Nationals odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:03 a.m. ET.

Money line (ML) : Pirates +100 (bet $100 to win $100) | Nationals -120 (bet $120 to win $100)

: Pirates +100 (bet $100 to win $100) | Nationals -120 (bet $120 to win $100) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Pirates -1.5 (+160) | Nationals +1.5 (-200)

: Pirates -1.5 (+160) | Nationals +1.5 (-200) Over/Under (O/U): 9.5 (O: +110 | U: -135)

Pirates at Nationals picks and predictions

Prediction

Pirates 7, Nationals 5

The PIRATES (+100) are worth playing in the middle game of this set as they look for the bounce back. Corbin has been very giving for the Nationals (-120) this season, and while his splits are slightly better at home, he is still not very good. The Bucs have seemingly struggled everywhere lately, but they’re 5-2 in the previous 7 meetings with the Nats.

The PIRATES -1.5 (+160) are worth a roll of the dice on the run line. Pittsburgh has just 6 wins since June 5, but 4 of those victories were by 2 or more runs, and the offense should be able to jump on Corbin early and often.

The OVER 9.5 (+110) is a strong play at plus-money.

Both Quintana and Corbin have been putting up a lot of crooked numbers this season, and the offenses should both get well in this game. In fact, the Over is the best play on the board.

